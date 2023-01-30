Cold Start To The Week

It was a colder weekend, and it's going to get even colder before we see some improvement. In fact, some of us may see our coldest temperatures of the season so far over the next couple of days. If you're hoping for snow, you may have to look elsewhere, as the chances will be minimal over the next several days.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny and very cold. Wind chills as low as -25 degrees.
High: 1 Wind: NW 5-15
Monday Night: Clear to partly cloudy and frigid. Wind chills as low as -30 degrees.
Low: -12 Wind: West 5-10
Tuesday: Partly cloudy
High: 10 Wind: SW 5-15
Today may end up being the coldest day of the season for some of us, as highs will struggle to reach positive territory in many locations. Highs will top out around zero in most spots, although we should see plenty of sunshine for most of the day. Tonight temperatures will drop into the teens below zero in most spots, with wind chills dropping into the 20s below zero.
Fortunately we will rebound a bit after that, although it will remain below average for quite a while. Temperatures on Tuesday will climb back into the upper single digits and low teens under partly cloudy skies. We'll see more cloud cover on Wednesday, but temperatures will climb a bit higher, pushing back into the mid to upper teens. We could also see a few flurries Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
We should clear out a bit during the day on Thursday, with highs in the mid to upper teens again, although it may feel colder as breezes pick up a bit. Temperatures will drop a bit on Friday, with highs in the upper single digits and low teens. However, they will rebound into the weekend, with highs climbing back into the low to mid 20s both Saturday and Sunday. We'll see more cloud cover into the start of the weekend, with a few snow showers possible late Saturday into early Sunday morning, then we should see decreasing clouds later on Sunday.
Have a great Monday! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
2005 - A significant ice storm struck parts of northern Georgia on the 30th-31st. Ice accretion was as great as 2 inches in Monroe county, located southeast of Atlanta. Power outages in the area at the height of the storm affected nearly 320,000 homes and businesses.