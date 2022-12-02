Cold Start To The Weekend Ahead

After a milder day on Friday, temperatures will come crashing down as we start the weekend. It will also become windy, which will make below zero wind chills likely at times. However, we should see sunny skies for most of the weekend as well.
Saturday: Becoming mostly sunny, blustery, and cold. Wind chills below zero at times.
High: 19 Wind: West-Northwest 15-25
Saturday Night: Scattered clouds and chilly.
Low: 9 Wind: Northeast 5-10
Sunday: Mostly sunny and not as cold but still a bit breezy.
High: 30
Sunshine will dominate for most of the weekend, but so will the cold - especially on Saturday. We may start out with partly to mostly cloudy skies waking up, but skies will clear quickly, leaving us with mostly sunny skies for most of the day. Despite the sunshine, highs will only climb into the mid to upper teens. It will also be windy, with wind chills near zero for most of the day, if not below zero at times. The sunshine will hang around into Sunday, and our temperatures should rebound a bit - highs Sunday will climb into the upper 20s and low 30s.
We'll see more cloud cover on Monday, as well as some more snow showers. Some light accumulation will be possible. Highs will top out in the upper 20s and low 30s. We should see the snow move out by Tuesday, with a mix of sun and clouds. It will be cooler, with highs in the low to mid 20s. A flurry or two will be possible late, with better chances for some light snow Wednesday. Highs will top out in the upper teens and low 20s.
We should see our skies clear during the day on Thursday, eventually becoming mostly sunny by the afternoon. Highs will top out in the low to mid 20s. We should rebound a bit more with our temperatures by the end of the week, topping out in the upper 20s and low 30s under partly cloudy skies on Friday.
Have a great weekend! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1989 - Squalls produced heavy snow in the Great Lakes Region. Totals in Upper Michigan ranged up to 20 inches at Ironwood. Heavy snow and high winds caused 150 auto accidents in Michigan, resulting in sixteen deaths and 22 injuries. Strong northwesterly winds gusted to 73 mph at Johnstown PA, and Lowville PA received 20 inches of snow in 36 hours. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)