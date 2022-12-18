Cold & unsettled Christmas week

A rather cold, wintry week is shaping up as we lead up to Christmas! At least it looks dry heading into Sunday night so the roads should be in pretty good shape. Some partial clearing of the clouds is possible with lows reaching the -0s to a few degrees above zero. Winds will be west to northwest around 5 mph.
Monday should bring increasing clouds with highs near 19. An arctic cold front will push through Monday night causing light snow. It appears we could pick up a general 1 to 2 inches of fluffy accumulation. There could be a few spots in the northern half of the area that get around 3”. Please plan on snow covered and slippery travel Monday evening through early Tuesday morning.
Tuesday looks pretty quiet. There might be a few flurries early in the morning, otherwise partial sunshine and breezy conditions will develop. Temperatures could start off around 8 in the morning with a high near 15 degrees.
The next front will sweep in by late Wednesday causing a fairly high chance of light snow Wednesday night and Thursday. At this point we expect a few inches of accumulation in our area. It could potentially get heavier than that in southeast to east Wisconsin as a low pressure system strengthens over the central and eastern Great Lakes.
It will be frigid as well with highs just around 4 degrees on Wednesday and 8 on Thursday. Lows should be close to -10 on Wednesday and -3 for Thursday! It will turn quite breezy by late Thursday. By Friday, it should be downright windy, with north to northwest winds of 20 to 35 mph. This may cause severe blowing and drifting of the fresh fluffy snow on the ground in open areas especially. Anybody with travel plans Wednesday night through Friday should monitor later statements and forecasts regarding the potential hazards. There still could be some scattered snow showers Friday, possibly heavier in the Lake Superior Snow Belt of far northern Wisconsin. The high on Friday could stay around 9 degrees.
Christmas weekend should be quiet and cold. High temperatures will hover in the 0s with lows from -5 to -15 degrees. At least some sunshine is possible. There is a slight chance of light snow showers next Sunday night.
Stay warm out there! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2 p.m., 18-December 2022
**On this date in weather history:
1957 - A tornado swept across Jackson County, Williamson County and Franklin County in southern Illinois killing eleven persons. (David Ludlum)
1981 - A heavy lake-effect snow blanketed the southern and southeast shores of Lake Michigan leaving up to 22 inches of snow at Valparaiso IND. (David Ludlum)