Colder Air Moving In

Hopefully you were able to enjoy the beautiful mild weather the past few days, because some big changes are on the way for the rest of the week. Colder air will be moving in, and some areas could even see their first snowflakes of the season in the not to distant future.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of light showers, mainly later.
Low: 53 Wind: SW around 5, becoming North late
Thursday: Partly or mostly cloudy with scattered showers likely in the morning in central Wisconsin and then continuing in the Northwoods during the afternoon. Breezy and cooler, with temperatures falling throughout the afternoon.
High: 55 Wind: North 10-20
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy and cold. Sprinkles or flurries possible in the far north.
Low: 34 Wind: North 5-15
We'll see mostly cloudy skies tonight, and some showers will likely develop overnight tonight as well. Lows will drop into the low to mid 50s. That's also about as warm as we'll get tomorrow, with highs in the low to mid 50s. We'll likely see these highs around noon, then temperatures will fall through the rest of the afternoon into the 40s. Some showers will also be possible - during the morning we could all see some scattered showers, then in the afternoon we should see most of the precipitation over the Northwoods. With the falling temperatures, we could even see a few snowflakes mix in by the late evening hours far to the north - mainly north of Highway 8. The chance for a few showers and flurries in the Northwoods will continue into Friday morning before we start to dry out Friday afternoon. We'll be even cooler on Friday though, with highs only topping out in the mid to upper 40s.
We should clear out a bit more into the weekend, with mostly sunny skies returning by Saturday. It will be a bit warmer, but still cool compared to where we have been lately, with highs climbing into the mid to upper 50s. By Sunday, we should see highs in the upper 50s and low 60s under partly cloudy skies. We'll also see more of the same on Monday, with highs again in the upper 50s and low 60s.
We should be a bit milder on Tuesday, with highs climbing back into the low to mid 60s under partly cloudy skies. A few showers will also be possible at times. We could see a few more showers on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Have a great night! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1972 - Heavy rains, mostly the remnants of Tropical Storm Joanne, fell across much of Arizona. It was believed to be the first time in Arizona weather history that a tropical storm entered the state with its circulation still intact. The center was over Flagstaff early on the 7th. (3rd-7th) (The Weather Channel)
1988 - Thirteen cities in the central U.S. reported record low temperatures for the date, including Duluth MN with a reading of 21 degrees. Goodland KS reported an afternoon high of 39 degrees. Showers over Upper Michigan produced an inch of snow at Marquette. (The National Weather Summary)