Colder weather here to stay

Most of the area should be dry from this point through the weekend but we are still tracking a bit of snow alongside blowing a drifting. The main topic of this week's weather has been the cool down after a record-breaking warm January. Now that the cold has arrived, it seems like we will be frigid not only this weekend but for much of the next two weeks.
Tonight: Windy early with decreasing clouds.
Low: 7 Wind: NW 10-20
Saturday: Patchy sun at times and much colder. A chance of light snow far south (south of Wood and Portage counties) during the afternoon.
High: 14 Wind: NW to North 5-10
Saturday Night: Scattered clouds and chilly.
Low: 2
Sunday: Partly cloudy and cold.
High: 10
Monday: Bitter cold with more sun than clouds.
High: 2
Colder weather will then develop for the weekend and stick around through next week. It won't be bitter cold on most days except for Monday. Highs will be in the teens on Saturday, around 10 on Sunday, and then close to zero on Monday. Tuesday morning will likely be the coldest time of the cold outbreak with low temps in the -10 to -20 range. High temps should be in the single digits on Tuesday and then around 10 for Wednesday and Thursday. While the single digit high temperatures seem daunting, conditions on sunny and quiet days will be tolerable. It will be the few days when wind speeds exceed 10mp where our wind chill will likely remain well below zero.
Not much snow is likely through the cold period of weather. As of now, it looks like a 50 percent chance of light snow in the far south (south of Wood and Portage counties) on Saturday afternoon, then a slight chance of snow showers on Wednesday. Otherwise we should see a decent amount of sunshine, opposite to what was in effect much of the past few weeks.
Have a great weekend and stay warm! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1990 - Another in a series of cold fronts brought high winds to the northwestern U.S., and more heavy snow to some of the higher elevations. The series of vigorous cold fronts crossing the area between the 23rd and the 27th of the month produced up to 60 inches of snow in the Cascade Mountains of Washington State. (National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)