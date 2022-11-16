Colder Weather Moving In

We had much drier conditions today but the winterlike temperatures stuck around. Temperatures have remained around 5-10 degrees below normal allowing for 1-3+ inches of fresh snow to blanket Wisconsin. Moving forward, the winterlike weather will continue with scattered snow tonight and Thursday. Temperatures will also rapidly fall as we will likely not see the 30s again until next week.
Tonight: Cloudy with a 60% chance of scattered snow showers.
Low: 22 Wind: West 5-15
Thursday: Cloudy and colder with patchy snow showers. Maybe some small accumulation.
High: 27 Wind: West 10-15
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with flurries and some lake effect snow in the far north.
Low: 19
Friday: Breezy and cold. Partly or mostly cloudy with scattered flurries.
High: 22
Saturday: Colder yet. Mostly cloudy and blustery with scattered light snow possible. Some small accumulations.
High: 19
The approaching cold front will arrive Thursday making for more scattered snow across the area and much colder temperatures during the day and at night. We will likely see another quarter inch to an inch of snow in the next 24 hours. The high temperature will be reached around midnight as temperatures will reside in the upper 20s. By the afternoon the air will have cooled to the mid 20s. With blustery winds expected to form, the wind chill on Thursday will sit near 20 degrees or in the upper teens.
Friday and the weekend are expected to be cold. Daytime highs will sit near 20 degrees with many cities in the teens. Breezy winds will continue, especially Saturday, so make sure to bundle up. While the grey skies will linger on. we should start to see sun emerge Saturday evening and Sunday. Saturday morning however will remain cloudy and have a chance of a small accumulation of snow. The coldest temperature will be early Sunday with a morning low of 6 degrees. The wind chill at the time may hit the negatives.
Next week we should settle into some warmer air. Monday will rebound to the low 30s and we will likely hit the mid/upper 30s by Wednesday. While it is still far out in our forecast, this Thanksgiving and Black Friday look to be around normal in the mid/upper 30s, though there may be snow showers at times.
Stay warm and have a great night! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history: 1988 - A powerful low pressure system in the north central U.S. produced high winds across the Great Lakes Region, with wind gusts to 60 mph reported at Chicago IL. Heavy snow blanketed much of Minnesota, with eleven inches reported at International Falls. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)