Comfortable Temperatures Ahead

It was a bit muggier and warmer Wednesday, but don't expect that to last long, as drier and cooler air starts to work back into north central Wisconsin over the next couple of days. We should stay relatively quiet as well, although a few small rain chances will be with us at times over the next several days.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and less muggy.
High: 78 Wind: NE 5-10
Thursday Night: Variable clouds and cooler.
Low: 51 Wind: Light and variable
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers, with the best chances west of Highway 51.
High: 77 Wind: South 5-10
Drier air will work into the area from north to south tonight, which means we'll cool off a bit as well. Lows overnight will fall into the low to mid 50s, with some 40s likely in the northwoods. That will set the stage for a beautiful day tomorrow, with highs topping out in the mid to upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. We'll see a storm system approaching the area on Friday, which will lead to a bit more cloud cover. We could see a few showers as well, with the best chances being west of Highway 51. Highs will once again top out in the mid to upper 70s.
Another system will make its way towards the state on Saturday, giving us another chance for some showers and storms. However, don't expect a repeat of last weekend's heavy rain - this will be a bit more hit-or-miss, and less intense. Highs will top out in the upper 70s and low 80s. We could see a few more showers and storms linger into Sunday, although the chances will be lower. Highs will top out in the upper 70s and low 80s once again.
Next week will remain near to slightly below average in the temperature department for much of the week, with highs in the mid to upper 70s Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. We'll see variably cloudy skies these days, and each day we'll have the chance for an isolated shower or two to pop up in the afternoon. Don't expect a washout of a week - in fact most of us will be dry for most of the week - but we'll have just enough instability and moisture that a few little popcorn-style showers will pop up at times.
Have a great Wednesday! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1882 - Sandusky OH noted a four minute snow squall during the morning, frost was reported in the suburbs of Chicago, and a killing frost was reported at Cresco IA. (The Weather Channel)
1980 - Hurricane Allen came ashore above Brownsville, TX, dropping fifteen inches of rain near San Antonio, and up to 20 inches in the Lower Rio Grande Valley. Tidal flooding occurred along the South Texas coast. Hurricane Allen packed winds to 150 mph, and also spawned twenty-nine tornadoes. Total damage from the storm was estimated at 750 million dollars. (David Ludlum)