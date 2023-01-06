Comfortable Weekend Weather

Temperatures returned back to normal today, dropping into the mid 20s and we will likely stay out of the 30s for a little while. Thankfully, the wet weather has now passed, and we are looking towards brighter skies this weekend. Due to rapid cooling however, we may see fog development during the early morning hours. We may also hit the single digits during the morning hours.
Overnight: Partly cloudy, with patchy fog possible late.
Low: 7 Wind: Light North
Saturday: Patchy fog early, otherwise quiet with mix of sun and clouds.
High: 27 Wind: Light and variable
Saturday Night: Scattered clouds and a bit chilly. Patchy fog possible late.
Low: 10
Sunday: Patchy fog early, then becoming partly cloudy. Nice Winter day.
High: 28
A light north wind will bring in a few lake effect clouds overnight. Some of those clouds could stick around for Saturday, especially in the Northwoods, otherwise, we should see a bit more sun breaking out tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 20s. The odds are that we will see even more breaks of sunshine on Sunday and that will help boost high temps into the upper 20s to around 30.
Early next week will be quiet as well with more clouds than sun likely on most days. The warmest day will likely be Monday with highs in the low to mid 30s. The mercury should reach 30 on Tuesday and then trend a little cooler on Wednesday, topping out in the mid to upper 20s.
The next chance of snow will be late Wednesday into Thursday. Right now it looks like only a slight chance the snow will develop. If it does develop, we might end up with a couple of inches. Otherwise, high temps will be in the 20s once again for Thursday. There is still no sign of any cold arctic air until maybe late in the month, and extended temperature outlooks from the climate prediction center expect warmer than normal weather next week.
Have a wonderful weekend! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1989 - A "bonafide blizzard" ripped through south central and southeastern Idaho. Strong winds, gusting to 60 mph at the Fort Hall Indian Reservation, whipped the snow into drifts five feet high, and produced wind chill readings as cold as 35 degrees below zero. The blizzard prompted an Idaho Falls air controller to remark that "the snow is blowing so hard you can't see the fog".(National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)