Cool and cloudy start to the weekend

The cool and cloudy weather will continue into the weekend and there may be a few more chances for rain. While the widespread showers are passing out of the area this afternoon, scattered rain and storms will be possible tonight. There is no threat of severe weather but make sure to head indoors if thunder roars.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of scattered rain or a few thunderstorms.
Low: 58 Wind: SE 5-10
Saturday: Cooler still. A chance of rain early in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy.
High: 72 Wind: SE 8-12
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy.
Low: 60
Sunday: Becoming partly cloudy and nicer.
High: 78
Monday: Partly cloudy, with a slight chance of a few scattered showers. Maybe some thunder.
High: 79
Saturday will begin with a chance of scattered rain, but is not expected to be a wash out. Additional drizzle will be possible with mostly cloudy skies, however there will not be any system of rain forming that would have any impact on daily activities. While a few degrees warmer than Friday, the start of the weekend will once again be cooler than usual with highs only reaching the low 70s. While not needed, a light jacket may be more comfortable while outside but should still be nice enough to wear a t-shirt and shorts.
Sunday may begin with clouds but should turn very nice in the afternoon. We are expecting either partial cloudiness or mostly sunny skies by the end of the day, warming our temperatures to the upper 70s - seasonal weather for this time of year. Monday will be much the same with more sunshine to start but may have a small chance of popup showers or a rumble of thunder in the afternoon.
Tuesday looks to be the nicest day in the forecast with highs around 80 degrees and abundant sunshine. While around average, this will be the warmest day of the week.
Wednesday Thursday and Friday will turn unsettled. While most of this period will be nice, we are looking at our next rain/storm system. As of this point there is a 30% chance of rain each day. There is a higher chance of rain and storms next Saturday and Sunday as well so stay tuned for updates from News 9.
Have a wonderful weekend! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1989 - Thunderstorms were scattered across nearly every state in the Union by late in the day. Thunderstorms produced wind gusts to 75 mph at Fergus Falls MN, and golf ball size hail and wind gusts to 60 mph at Black Creek WI. In the Chicago area, seven persons at a forest preserve in North Riverside were injured by lightning. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)
