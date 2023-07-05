Cool and comfortable weather

After a few days of rain we should have a dry and comfortable stretch ahead. Temperatures will remain in the 70s until the weekend and there will be a good deal of sun. For those headed to Hodag on Saturday you may need to keep your eye on the future track as we are looking at a small chance of rain.
Tonight: A few showers possible southeast of Marathon county early, then clearing skies.
Low: 55 Wind: North around 10
Thursday: Mostly sunny and pleasant.
High: 75 Wind: NW 10-15
Thursday Night: Clear and cool.
Low: 50
Friday: Sunny to partly cloudy and nice again.
High: 79
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and t-storms, mainly in the Northwoods.
High: 80
The north wind will continue to provide cooler air to our area over the next couple of days. Both Thursday and Friday will be pleasant with a good amount of sunshine. Highs will be in the mid 70s on Thursday and then in the upper 70s to around 80 on Friday.
Fairly seasonal weather will continue over the weekend and early next week. The mercury should climb up to around 80 on Saturday, then top out in the 80 to 85 range for Sunday and Monday, before falling down to around 80 for Tuesday.
As far as rain chances go, it looks like the odds are low. A slight chance of spotty showers and storms will develop on Saturday, mainly in the Northwoods. A cold front moving in from the north will generate a 30 percent chance of showers and storms later Monday. A slight chance of scattered showers will again be in the area on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Enjoy the pleasant weather! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history: 1989 - Moisture from what once was Tropical Storm Allison triggered thunderstorms over the Middle Atlantic Coast Region, which deluged Wilmington, DE, with a record 6.83 inches of rain in 24 hours, including 6.37 inches in just six hours. Up to ten inches of rain was reported at Claymont, northeast of Wilmington. July 1989 was thus the wettest month in seventy years for Wilmington, with a total of 12.63 inches of rain. Alamosa CO reported an all-time record high of 94 degrees, and Pierre, SD, hit 113 degrees. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)