Cool and gloomy start of the week

It has begun to feel like fall as we move through September and will continue to do so over the next week or so. The gloomy and cool weather we had today will likely continue into tomorrow, but thankfully not last forever. Later this week we are expected to return to the 70s (average) as sunshine returns to the Badger state.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a scattered rain lingering.
Low: 47 Wind: NNE 5-10
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and cool with a 30% chance of spotty showers.
High: 62 Wind: North 5-10
Tuesday Night: Showers ending, decreasing clouds and chilly. Patchy frost possible in rural areas, especially north of Wausau.
Low: 39
Wednesday: Becoming mostly sunny.
High: 66
Thursday: Mostly sunny and milder.
High: 72
Sprinkles and light showers will remain possible for the rest of tonight. While we aren't expecting any heavy rain, it will still be a good idea to have a jacket handy. The lingering clouds will thankfully keep us from the 30s, though 40s will still be chilly during the late overnight/morning. Tuesday will also have a chance of spotty showers, though much like today, should be light. Highs Tuesday will only reach the low 60s, and overnight temperatures will drop to the upper 30s. Due to the cool overnight conditions, there is a good chance of frost early Wednesday morning.
Highs Wednesday will top out in the low to mid 60s under mostly sunny skies. We should see more sunshine again on Thursday, with highs climbing into the upper 60s and low 70s.
We'll warm up a bit more on Friday, with highs climbing into the low to mid 70s. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds, and we can't rule out a few showers late in the day either. We should stay dry as we head into next weekend, with a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday and a high in the upper 60s and low 70s. We'll see similar conditions on Sunday, with highs again in the upper 60s and low 70s.
Have a wonderful week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1989 - Nine cities in the north central U.S. reported record low temperatures for the date, including Havre MT with a reading of 23 degrees. Livingston MT and West Yellowstone MT tied for honors as the cold spot in the nation with morning lows of 17 degrees. Thunderstorms produced hail over the Sierra Nevada Range of California, with two inches reported on the ground near Donner Summit. The hail made roads very slick, resulting in a twenty car accident. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)