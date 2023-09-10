Cool and unsettled for a few days

It will be a bit unsettled, cloudy, and cooler than normal the next few days thanks to a trough of low pressure in the atmosphere slowly crossing the Upper Midwest. We are not looking at all day, washout type rains, but rather some intermittent patches of mostly light rain. For Sunday night the rain will probably be steadiest in the southern part of the state. Temperatures should fall back to the lower 50s Sunday night with north to northeast winds around 5 mph. Monday looks mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s. Again, we have a 50% chance of a few scattered showers. Winds will be from the north around 10 mph.
Tuesday should be mostly cloudy and chilly with lows in the mid 40s and highs in the lower to mid 60s. Isolated showers are possible. High pressure will build in with drier air by Tuesday night clearing the clouds off. This could lead to low temperatures in the 30s to near 40. Scattered frost is expected, especially in rural, low-lying areas. A mix of sun and clouds is expected Wednesday with highs around 64 degrees.
Warmer air will start pushing in from the southwest by Thursday. After a cool start in the upper 30s to low 40s, the highs should rebound to near 70. Partly cloudy skies are likely. Friday looks mild with highs in the upper 70s. Most of the day is shaping up partly cloudy. However, we can’t rule out isolated showers by Friday evening.
Next weekend at this point is looking very nice. We could catch plenty of sunshine along with above normal temperatures topping out in the mid 70s. That sounds great for biking or taking a drive to view the early season fall color!
Have a great week! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:00 p.m., 10-September 2023
**On This Date in Weather History:
1989 - Light snow fell in Montana overnight, with three inches reported at Fairfield. Billings MT reported a record low of 33 degrees. Unseasonably warm weather prevailed in the northeastern U.S., with record highs of 86 degrees at Caribou ME and 90 degrees at Burlington VT. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)