Cool and wet start to the weekend

Rain and storms are moving in along a cold front currently in northwestern Wisconsin. The cold front will pass over the state slowly bringing continual showers from Friday evening into Saturday morning. Most activity will be rain showers, though there will be scattered storms possible as well. While there isn't expected to be any downbursts of extreme rainfall, there will be soaking rains of an inch or grater as the the system is slow moving. Flooding is unlikely due to recent dry weather, but keep an eye out.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with an 80% chance of rain and storms moving in from the northwest
Low: 58 Wind: SW to North 5-10
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and much cooler with a 80% chance of scattered showers, especially during the morning and early afternoon. Maybe a few rumbles of thunder.
High: 64 Wind: North 5-10
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with rain moving to eastern Wisconsin.
Low: 53
Sunday: Partly or mostly cloudy and cool again, a 40% chance for more scattered showers, especially to the southeast.
High: 65
Much colder weather will move in this weekend. While the past few days have been in the low to mid 80s, the next few will drop nearly 20 degrees, only reaching the mid 60s. On top of the cooler weather, the first half of the weekend will be rainy and cloudy, making outdoor conditions even more uncomfortable. Luckily, after the main passage of the cold front, much of Saturday afternoon and Sunday will have little chance of rainfall unless in the southeastern corner of the state.
Monday has a small chance for residual morning rain but is not expected to be gloomy in the afternoon. In fact, there is a chance for mostly sunny skies to develop by Monday evening. While a few degrees cooler than normal, Monday will sit around 70 degrees and will feel much warmer than the weekend without the grey skies all day.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be the nicest period in the forecast with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will reside in the mid to upper 70s. Thursday and Friday will also be in the mid to upper 70s, though will likely harbor more clouds and a chance of rain.
Have a great weekend! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history: 1988 - Florence became a hurricane and headed for the Central Gulf Coast Region. Florence made landfall early the next morning, passing over New Orleans LA. Winds gusts to 80 mph were recorded at an oil rig south of the Chandeleur Islands. Wind gusts around New Orleans reached 61 mph. Total property damage from Florence was estimated at 2.5 million dollars. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)