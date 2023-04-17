Cool and wet week ahead

Winter weather has returned to Wisconsin and will spell a colder pattern for the next week or so. While today is the coolest in the forecast, each day will be a bit below normal. Our next big weather event will be rain showers arriving mid week which may mix with a bit of snow so be ready for more wet weather.
Tonight: Flurries early, then decreasing clouds, breezy, and cold.
Low: 24 Wind: NW 15-25
Tuesday: Becoming mostly sunny and a bit milder.
High: 47 Wind: NW 10-15
Tuesday Night: Clear to partly cloudy.
Low: 29
Wednesday: Clouding up with rain developing, possibly mixed with a little snow in the Northwoods.
High: 45
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a good chance of rain.
High: 49
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for much of central Wisconsin through early afternoon. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the same time period for areas east of Marathon County. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for areas north of Marathon County through 7 pm. A Blizzard Warning is in effect for Iron and Ashland counties through 7 pm. Highs temps will be in the 30s with cloudy skies and winds out of the northwest at 20 to 30 mph, gusting to 35 mph.
Tomorrow will be nicer with less wind and more sun. Highs on Tuesday should be in the mid to upper 40s and much of the snow will melt.
On Wednesday and Thursday, two different low pressure systems will move through the Midwest and bring a good chance of rain on both days. It will be cloudy and cooler than normal with highs in the upper 40s to around 50. The additional rain will likely prolong some of the river flooding that has been occurring recently.
A colder northwest wind will develop again on Friday and this will keep temps below normal through the weekend. Highs will be in the 40s on Friday, in the upper 30s to low 40s Saturday, and in the low to mid 40s Sunday. A small chance of light rain or snow showers will develop later Friday afternoon and then a few snow showers will pop-up again on Saturday. Sunday should be dry with more sun.
Have a great week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1990 - High winds in northern Utah, gusting to 90 mph in Weber County, blew a trampoline through a living room window, and strong winds associated with a cold front crossing the Middle Atlantic Coast Region gusted to 75 mph in the Chesapeake Bay area of Virginia. Unseasonably cold weather prevailed in the north central U.S. Valentine NE was the cold spot in the nation with a record low of 10 degrees. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)