Cool fall weather moves in

Get ready to bring out the sweatshirts and sweaters for the rest of the week as temperatures will continue to drop as we move into fall. Today's temperatures were 10-15 degrees cooler than yesterday and the cooling trend will continue. Another factor making for a cool Wednesday is the breeze out of the northwest which will continue alongside the chance of light rain this evening. Rain totals will be light and mainly isolated to the north half of the state.
Tonight: Scattered clouds and cool with a few sprinkles possible.
Low: 45 Wind: NW 5-15
Thursday: Partly cloudy in the morning, then turning sunny. Breezy and crisp.
High: 59 Wind: North 10-18
Thursday Night: Clear with widespread frost possible.
Low: 38
Friday: Sunny skies during the morning followed by increasing clouds during the afternoon. (a few light showers likely at night)
High: 62
Saturday: A few showers possible through midday or so, then some breaks of sun later.
High: 63
Expect a bright and crisp start to fall on Thursday. The weather will be nice with more sun than clouds but temperatures will be around 10-15 degrees below normal. Thursday will also be a slight bit breezy so you will definitely want more than a t-shirt if outside. The coolest air in our forecast arrives Thursday night with a low in the mid to upper 30s. This will likely cause widespread frost into Friday morning.
Friday may wake to sunshine but will cloud over rather quickly. Friday is also expected to be cooler than normal with highs in the low 60s. While the daytime hour will be dry, we are tracking a good chance of rain overnight into Saturday. Saturday has a chance for scattered rain showers and drizzle so it may not feel the most comfortable outside. Sunday will be much the same alongside breezy winds.
The cool weather pattern continues next week with highs residing in the low 60s. Overnight lows will sit in the low 40s to upper 30s as well. There should be a good deal of sunshine so while fall-like, the weather pattern should be pleasant.
Have a great rest of your week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history: 1988 - Thunderstorms produced high winds and locally heavy rain in the southwestern U.S. One thunderstorm in west Texas produced wind gusts to 86 mph at Dell City completely destroying an airport hangar. A Cessna 150 aircraft housed within the hangar was flipped over and snapped in two. Thunderstorms produced large hail in east central Utah, while snow blanketed some of the higher elevations of the state. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)