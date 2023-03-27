Cool few days ahead

We are tracking a cooler than normal early spring week which will lead to a chance of snow instead of showers and storms. Temperatures will reside in the 30s and 40s, so we will have to continue to wait for our first 50-degree day for another week. While light snow is all we are tracking over the next few days, there is a chance for some potentially soaking rain later on.
Tonight: Partly cloudy with a few flurries possible in the Northwoods.
Low: 23 Wind: NW around 5
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and a little cooler.
High: 39 Wind: West 10-15
Wednesday: Any snow showers ending early in the morning, then turning mostly sunny, breezy, and chilly.
High: 34
We will be greeted with some sunshine early on today. A few more clouds will drift in for the afternoon and it will be just a little cooler than yesterday. High temps will be in the upper 30s in the Northwoods and low to mid 40s elsewhere. Winds will be light and out of the north-northwest. A few flurries could fly in the Northwoods tonight, otherwise, tomorrow will be quiet again with partly to mostly cloudy skies.
A cold front moving into the area from the north will bring a chance of snow showers Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. If the snow develops, then there could be an inch or so during this time frame. You could have a coating of snow to drive through during Wednesday morning's commute. By Wednesday afternoon, the sun will return but it will be breezy and chilly with highs in the 30s.
Later in the week, a large storm system will move into the Upper Midwest. This will bring the clouds back as well as a chance of precipitation. We could experience some heavier rain on Thursday evening into Friday. This rain could mix with sleet and snow at times, mainly in the far north (north of Highway 70). The rain could then change over to snow late Friday into Saturday morning in most of the area. Some substantial accumulation is not out of the question.
Temps will also stay fairly cool during this time period. Highs will reach the low 40s on Thursday and Friday and then linger in the 30s on Saturday. On Sunday the mercury should rise back up into the lower and middle 40s.
Have a great week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1990 - Temperatures dipped into the teens and single numbers in the northeastern U.S. Scranton PA tied their record for the date with a morning low of 18 degrees. Temperatures warmed into the 60s and lower 70s in the Pacific Northwest. The afternoon high of 65 degrees at Astoria OR equaled their record for the date. (The National Weather Summary)