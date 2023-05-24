Cool for a few days

A slight cooldown has worked its way into Wisconsin and will stick around for a day or so. While the more springlike temperatures won't have much of an effect on the conditions during the day, there will be a noticeable difference overnight. Early morning temperatures are expected to drop to the 30s leading to the chance of frost development across the state. Due to this a Freeze Warning has been issued for Vilas, Forest, and Florence counties late tonight through 7am Thursday morning and a frost Advisory has been issued for Lincoln, Langlade, and Oneida counties late tonight through 7am Thursday morning.
Tonight: Some clouds early, then clearing with patchy frost possible.
Low: 38 Wind: East 10-15
Thursday: Sunny and quiet.
High: 68 Wind: SE around 10
Thursday Night: Clear with patchy frost.
Low: 39
Friday: Sunny and a bit warmer
High: 73
Saturday: Sunny and pleasant.
High: 77
With clearing skies tonight, low temps will drop into the 30s for most areas and there could be some patchy frost. Otherwise, high pressure will move into the area tomorrow and bring plenty of sunshine. This same high pressure system will dominate our weather through the weekend and even into early next week. The main concern in the weather will once again be the potential for some patchy frost Friday morning.
In addition to many sunny days ahead, it will be warming up. Highs will be in the upper 60s on Thursday and then in the low to mid 70s for Friday. Over the weekend, the mercury should reach the mid to upper 70s on Saturday and the upper 70s to around 80 on Sunday. Memorial Day will feel Summer-like with highs in the low 80s. The mercury could top out in the mid 80s on Tuesday. Don't be surprised to see a few cities nearing the 90s during the middle of next week. The next small chance of rain or storms will develop on Wednesday and Thursday of next week.
Stay warm during those chilly morning hours! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1990 - Severe thunderstorms spawned two dozen tornadoes from Montana to Oklahoma. Four tornadoes carved a 109-mile path across central Kansas. The third of the four tornadoes blew 88 cars of an 125-car train off the track, stacking them three to four cars high in some cases, and the fourth tornado caused 3.9 million dollars damage. The third tornado injured six persons who were trying to escape in vehicles. A woman was "sucked out" of a truck and said that at one time she was "airborne, trying to run but my feet wouldn't touch the ground". She also saw a live deer "flying through theair". (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)