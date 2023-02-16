Cool Friday the mild again

We are tracking much colder air tonight as wind chills are expected to fall well below zero for much of the area. Friday will remain cooler than normal but become quite sunny. Thankfully, the cooler air won't last long as mild weather returns this weekend.
Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold.
Low: 7 Wind: North 10-15
Friday: Mostly sunny and breezy in the afternoon.
High: 26 Wind: Becoming SW 10-20
Friday Night: Partly cloudy and not as cold.
Low: 21
Saturday: Partly or mostly cloudy and warming up a bit.
High: 38
Sunday: Mostly cloudy and mild with a 30% chance of snow showers later in the day, possibly mixing with a few drops of rain.
High: 40
Friday will begin frigid but also quite sunny as partly to mostly sunny skies are expected in the morning and abundant sunshine is expected in the afternoon. The breeze won't be the strongest early, but with morning temperatures in the single digits and a northerly wind it will feel very cold. Thankfully the wind is expected to shift (and strengthen) in the afternoon keeping temperatures in the 20s Friday night and shifting highs back to the 30s and 40s this weekend.
The mercury should top out in the upper 30s on Saturday and around 40 on Sunday. The one drawback to the weekend is that there will be more clouds than sun. There is also a small chance of light rain or snow showers later in the day on Sunday. No accumulation is likely but don't be surprised to see an isolated light shower or too.
The weather will become more active next week with a weak trough of low pressure moving through Wisconsin Monday evening through Tuesday morning and a stronger low pressure system possibly hitting the area Wednesday evening into Thursday. The first system could bring some light accumulations of snow. The second system could bring multiple inches of snow accumulation so stay tuned. Temperatures will also cool down next week with highs in the low 30s on Monday and then in the 20s from Tuesday through Thursday.
Have a great rest of the week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1989 - A surge of arctic air produced all-time record high barometric pressure readings of 31.08 inches at Duluth MN, 30.97 inches at Chicago IL and 30.94 inches at South Bend IN. Readings of 31.00 inches at Milwaukee WI and 30.98 inches at Rockford IL tied their all-time records. Unseasonably warm weather prevailed across the southeastern U.S. Highs of 81 degrees at Athens GA, 87 degrees at Charleston SC, 85 degrees at Macon GA, and 86 degrees at Savannah GA were records for February. (The National Weather Summary)