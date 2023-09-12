Cool night ahead of sunny skies

A few more showers and storms are set to pass as we head into the evening hours, but afterwards will yield clearing skies. As we clear out, temperatures are expected to drop to the 40s and 30s, even colder than last night. Due to the chilly air, a frost advisory has been issued for most areas north of Marathon County until 8AM Wednesday.
Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear with patchy fog. A touch of frost possible in the Northwoods.
Low: 40 Wind: NE around 5
Wednesday: Turning mostly sunny. Still cool.
High: 64 Wind: North around 5
Wednesday Night: Clear with patchy frost possible in rural areas and fog possible once again.
Low: 41
Thursday: Mostly sunny and returning seasonal. Nice day.
High: 72
Friday: Partly cloudy and warmer. A small chance of showers late.
High: 75
After some rain, the clouds will start to clear up later tonight and there might be some patchy frost in the Northwoods. The clearing will continue for tomorrow. It will be a brighter day but temperatures will still be on the cool side, only topping out in the 60s.
Thursday is the day when the winds will shift to the southwest and bring some warmer air to the region. It will also be sunny with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Friday will be warm as well with highs in the 70s.
Late Friday, a cold front will move in from the northwest. This will bring some clouds and a small chance of rain from Friday evening into Saturday. A few spotty showers could linger into Sunday as well. There will be more clouds over the weekend with highs still near 70 on Saturday and in the upper 60s for Sunday. It doesn't look like a perfect weekend, but it won't be too cold. The weather should dry up once again for early next week.
Have a great night! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1987 - Showers and thunderstorms produced heavy rain which caused flooding in North Carolina, West Virginia, Virginia and Pennsylvania. Parts of Virginia received 3 to 4 inches of rain in just two hours early in the day. Later in the day, three to five inch rains deluged Cumberland County of south central Pennsylvania. Evening thunderstorms produced seven inches of rain at Marysville PA, most of which fell in three hours time. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)