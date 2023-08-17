Cool night before a warmup

Cooler air moved into Wisconsin today but will be short lived as a warm front is on the way. Highs today just barely escaped the 70s and tomorrow will be around normal with a high of 78. However, as we head into the weekend, much warmer air will move in.
***AIR QUALITY ALERT for the entire area through Monday. This is due to smoke today and tomorrow and potential ozone build-up over the weekend.
Tonight: Clearing and cool with patchy fog.
Low: 50 Wind: NW around 5
Friday: Patchy fog early, then mostly sunny and pleasant.
High: 78 Wind: NW 5-10 to SW
Friday Night: A few scattered clouds.
Low: 59
Saturday: Partly or mostly sunny.
High: 88
Sunday: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Slim chance of thundershowers.
High: 91
Before the winds shift to the south, the northwest wind of 15 to 25 mph this evening might also bring a bit of wildfire smoke in from Canada. Therefore, the Wisconsin DNR has issued an air quality alert for today and some smoke might stick around through tomorrow. High pressure will be in control of our weather tomorrow and that means a good amount of sun and comfortable temps. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.
Over the weekend and into early next week it looks like a warm spell of weather will develop. It will turn more humid as well. Highs will be in the upper 80s on Saturday, in the low 90s on Sunday, then reach the upper 80s on Monday and Tuesday. It looks like a fairly dry stretch of weather as well but with the heat and humidity building, there is a small chance a thunderstorm or two could move through the area. As of now, it looks like a small chance of storms could develop on Saturday and Monday, but pay attention to future forecasts as the timing of the thunderstorm activity could change.
Have a great rest of the week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1989 - Morning thunderstorms produced three to six inch rains in Oklahoma, and the Arkalatex area of Arkansas, Texas and Louisiana. Tom OK was soaked with 5.98 inches of rain, and Foreman AR received 5.55 inches. Evening thunderstorms produced high winds in the Wasatch Front of northern Utah. Thunderstorm winds gusted to 66 mph at Salt Lake City, and flash flooding caused up to two million dollars damage to a marina on Lake Powell. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)