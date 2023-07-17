Cool night then warm again

We are tracking a seasonal week up ahead with a few chances of rain. Today was by far the coolest with highs only reaching the low 70s, but moving forward we should sit in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Tonight: Clear and quite cool.
Low: 50 Wind: Light West
Tuesday: Sunny to partly cloudy and warmer with a slight chance of a light shower or sprinkle northeast of Marathon county.
High: 79 Wind: West 5-10
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear and pleasant.
Low: 57
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and seasonal (Showers and t-storms possible at night)
High: 83
Thursday: Intervals of clouds and sun with a 30% chance of scattered showers.
High: 78
After a cool night tonight, tomorrow will be similar except that there will be less of a breeze and it will be warmer. Highs on Tuesday will reach the upper 70s. The chance of isolated showers or sprinkles on Tuesday afternoon will be mainly northeast of Marathon County.
Conditions will be warmer on Wednesday with highs reaching the low to mid 80s. A cold front moving in from the northwest will bring a 50 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms Wednesday night. The weather system responsible for driving the cold front through our area will linger around the Great Lakes region on Thursday and this will lead to an additional small chance of showers as temps cool down a bit. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 70s.
If you have some plans this week, things are looking pretty good in the weather. Getaway Friday and Saturday should be dry. The mercury should be in the upper 70s to around 80 on Friday afternoon and in the low 80s on Saturday. The next chance of rain will not come until late Saturday night into Sunday. Even then it only looks like a slight chance at this point. Temperatures should top out in the upper 70s to low 80s to round out the weekend.
Have a great week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1989 - Thunderstorms produced severe weather from South Dakota to Lousiana, with 126 reports of large hail and damaging winds during the day and night. Thunderstorms in Nebraska produced hail four inches in diameter in Frontier County, and at North Platte, causing millions of dollars damage to crops in Frontier County. Thunderstorms in Oklahoma produced wind gusts to 90 mph at Peggs. Tahlequah OK was drenched with 5.25 inches of rain. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)