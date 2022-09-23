Cool rain moves in

As usual we will be starting the weekend with a chance of rainfall and likely see a few showers on both Saturday and Sunday. Rain begins late Friday and will be most widespread overnight. This may carry over into Saturday morning as well. While we are only expecting a few sprinkles or light showers from time to time on Saturday, a few moderate rain showers may circulate back into Wisconsin Saturday night into Sunday. Temperatures will remain cool around 60 degrees, but the low temperatures are not expected to drop to the 30s.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies with widespread rain. Not quite as cool.
Low: 49 Wind: SSW 5-10
Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies, with a 60% chance of showers or sprinkles, especially in the morning and later evening.
High: 60 Wind: SW 5-10
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with an additional chance of rain.
Low: 51
Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of scattered showers. Partial clearing in the evening and turning breezy.
High: 62
Monday: Partly cloudy, still cool and breezy with a 20% chance of light rain.
High: 59
If you are trying to make weekend plans outside you may want to keep your eye on the radar. While we aren't tracking too much rain or any thunderstorms, there will be a good chance of rain both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday looks to have its showers isolated to the early start of the day and later evening, therefore the midday hours should be the nicest. Sunday's rainfall looks to be primarily in the AM, making the afternoon and evening the best time to get outside. There may even be a few sun breaks late Sunday to end the gloomy and grey weekend skies. Temperatures this weekend will sit in the upper 50s to low 60s so you will likely want a light jacket. Thankfully winds will be on the lighter side on Sunday but may turn breezy from the WNW on Sunday evening around 20 mph.
Monday will have scattered clouds but be brighter than the weekend. Highs will reside in the upper 50s and the breeze will continue so the wind chill may only reach the mid to low 50s depending on your location. Monday also has a small chance of rain but most areas should be dry. Tuesday and Wednesday will be cooler yet with highs in the mid/upper 50s though thankfully shouldn't have much of a breeze. Tuesday night/Wednesday morning is our coolest temperature with a low in the mid 30s. A frost advisory/freeze warning will be likely.
Good news! While not the end to the cool pattern, Thursday and Friday look to return to seasonal weather with highs in the mid 60s. Rain chances for next weekend are low but remain unsettled.
Have a wonderful weekend! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history: 1989 - Seventeen cities in the north central U.S. reported record low temperatures for the date, including Devils Lake ND with a reading of 22 degrees. Jackson KY reported a record low of 41 degrees during the late afternoon. Strong northwesterly winds ushering cold air into the central and northeastern U.S. gusted to 55 mph at Indianapolis IND. Winds along the cold front gusted to 65 mph at Norfolk VA, and thunderstorms along the cold front deluged Roseland NJ with 2.25 inches of rain in one hour. The temperature at Richmond VA plunged from 84 degrees to 54 degrees in two hours. Snow and sleet was reported at Binghamton NY. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)
