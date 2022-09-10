Cool, Rainy Weekend Continues

It's been a rainy and cool start to the weekend, and that will continue for many of us on Sunday as well. However, we should warm back up and clear up a bit as we head into next week.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy and cool again, a 40% chance for more scattered showers, especially to the southeast.
High: 65 Wind: North 5-10
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers, mainly south and east of Wausau
Low: 51 Wind: North 5-10
Monday: Variable clouds with a 40% chance of scattered showers, especially south and east of Wausau.
High: 70
Showers will slowly diminish overnight Saturday night from west to east, although areas south and east of Wausau may see those showers linger overnight. Cloudy skies will linger into Sunday as well. We'll also see a chance for showers across the area, with the best chances by far being south and east of Wausau. Highs will remain cool for this time of year, topping out in the low to mid 60s - the highest temperatures will likely be to the north and west, where there is less of a chance for rain.
We'll see more of the same on Monday as well, with a chance for showers at times during the day as this stubborn area of low pressure hangs around. Once again, the best chance for rain will be south and east of Wausau. We will warm up a few more degrees though, with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
We should clear out more on Tuesday, with partly to mostly sunny skies. With the sunshine, we should warm up again, with highs in the low to mid 70s. We'll see more of the same on Wednesday, with highs in the low to mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. We should see partly sunny skies on Thursday as well, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. We could also see a few showers and storms pop up late in the day on Thursday.
Our next storm system moves in on Friday, bringing a chance for showers and storms with partly cloudy skies. We'll stay warmer, with highs in the low to mid 70s. We'll see more of the same again on Saturday, with highs in the low to mid 70s.
Have a great weekend! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1960 - Hurricane Donna struck the Florida Keys, with winds gusting to 180 mph and a thirteen foot storm surge. The hurricane then moved north along the eastern coast of Florida and inundated Naples before moving out to sea. Hurricane Donna claimed fifty lives, injured 1800 others, and caused more than 300 million dollars damage. The Marathon/Tavernier area was almost completely destroyed, and in the Citrus Belt, most of the avacado crop was blown from the trees. Hurricane Donna wreaked havoc from Florida to Maine, with wind gusts to 100 mph along much of the coast. Hurricane Donna produced wind gusts to 121 mph at Charleston SC on the 11th, and wind gusts to 138 mph at Blue Hill Observatory MA on the 12th. The hurricane finally died over Maine two days later, producing more than five inches of rain over the state. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)
1989 - Light snow fell in Montana overnight, with three inches reported at Fairfield. Billings MT reported a record low of 33 degrees. Unseasonably warm weather prevailed in the northeastern U.S., with record highs of 86 degrees at Caribou ME and 90 degrees at Burlington VT. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)