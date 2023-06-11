Cool start to the week, some rain chances ahead

It was good to see that at least portions of central Wisconsin got some healthy rain totals Saturday, including over 2” around Shawano and near Abbotsford to Curtiss. Amounts around 1.5” were common over the southern half of Marathon County into Wood County as well. Wausau picked up 0.63” at the airport while Plover received 0.31”.
Now, chilly air has invaded Wisconsin with that gusty north wind. Skies will continue to clear out heading into Sunday evening as high pressure settles in. Temperatures which should climb into the 60s Sunday afternoon will fall into the mid 30s to low 40s later Sunday night. North winds of 10-20 mph will taper down to about 5 mph from the NNW Sunday night.
Monday will start dry with some sunshine, but clouds should quickly fill in thanks to a low pressure system in the central Great Lakes area throwing moisture back our way. Scattered showers could develop later Monday afternoon with the rain becoming more widespread Monday night. A quarter to half inch of rain is possible in some areas through Tuesday morning. Temperatures will climb to the upper 60s to near 70 on Monday and Tuesday. Winds will be from the northwest at 10-20 mph. On Tuesday, spotty light showers are still possible, especially over the eastern half of the state. We might also get some peeks of sunshine.
Wednesday looks partly sunny and warmer as temperatures jump up to near 80 for a high. A small disturbance coming in from the northwest could bring spotty thunderstorms late in the day. Thursday should be partly sunny and seasonal with highs again near 80.
It will stay seasonably mild from Friday into the weekend with highs in the upper 70s Friday and Saturday, perhaps in the low 80s Sunday for Father’s Day. A couple of small weather systems coming through the region may generate scattered showers or thunderstorms late Friday with a smaller chance on Saturday. There could be another system with some rain potential by next Sunday night or Monday the 19th
Have a good week! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 11:15 a.m., 11-June 2023
**On this date in weather history:
1972 - Heavy showers brought 1.64 inches of rain to Phoenix AZ, a record for the month of June. (The Weather Channel)
1988 - Thirty cities in the central and eastern U.S. reported record low temperatures for the date, including El Dorado, AR, with a reading of 48 degrees. Canaan Valley WV and Thomas WV dipped to 30 degrees. Flagstaff AZ was the cold spot in the nation with a low of 30 degrees. Coolidge, just 180 miles away, was the hot spot in the nation with an afternoon high of 105 degrees. (The National Weather Summary)