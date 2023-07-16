Cool start to the week then a bit warmer

AIR QUALITY ALERT expires late Satuday evening for southern Wisconsin, including Juneau, Adams, and Waushara counties for smoke.
Certainly, some cooler conditions are pushing into the area now and it will stay cooler than normal into Monday. The gusty west to northwest winds will taper to 5-10 mph Sunday night but rebound to 10-18 mph Monday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the region will taper off Sunday evening as the cold front moves away. Partly cloudy skies and lows in the mid 40s to around 50 should result.
Monday looks partly sunny and cool with highs just from the upper 60s north to lower 70s south. We can’t rule out an isolated light shower or sprinkles in the northern half of the area mainly. Monday night will turn clear and chilly again with lows in the 40s to around 50.
The weather should be wonderful on Tuesday with a good deal of sunshine, light winds, and highs around 79. Wednesday is shaping up partly sunny and a touch warmer. Highs could reach the low to mid 80s. Showers and thunderstorms are likely Wednesday night, and it probably will be our most generous rain of the week on a widespread scale. Some spotty showers may linger for Thursday with highs just to the upper 70s.
Friday is expected to bring plenty of sunshine along with highs around 79. Temperatures won’t change much into next weekend but there could be a few pockets of showers and thunderstorms, especially late Saturday into Sunday.
We are monitoring the potential for some hot weather to possibly roll in for the last week of July. Stay tuned for updates on that!
Enjoy your week! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 6 p.m., 16-July 2023
**On this date in weather history:
1920 - A severe hailstorm over parts of Antelope and Boone counties in Nebraska stripped trees of bark and foliage, ruined roofs, and broke nearly every window facing north. (The Weather Channel)
1946 - The temperature at Medford, OR, soared to an all-time high of 115 degrees to begin a two week heat wave. During that Oregon heat wave the mercury hit 100 degrees at Sexton Summit for the only time in forty years of records. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)