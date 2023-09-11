Cool Start To The Week

After a cool and drizzly end to the weekend, we can expect more of the same as we head into the work week. However, we will see some milder temperatures return a little bit later into the week.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of a few light showers at times.
High: 65 Wind: Northeast 5-10
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers lingering.
Low: 47 Wind: NNE 5-10
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and cool with a 30% chance of spotty showers.
High: 64 Wind: North 5-10
We'll see mostly cloudy skies again today, with some spotty light showers at times once again. Like yesterday, highs will top out in the low to mid 60s. We'll see more of the same tomorrow - although the rain chances will drop slightly, we'll still have the potential to see a few light showers, especially in the afternoon. Highs will again top out in the low to mid 60s.
We should clear out a bit more Tuesday night, which will cause our lows Tuesday night to drop into the mid to upper 30s - some patchy frost will be possible in rural areas. Highs Wednesday will top out in the low to mid 60s under mostly sunny skies. We should see more sunshine again on Thursday, with highs climbing into the upper 60s and low 70s.
We'll warm up a bit more on Friday, with highs climbing into the low to mid 70s. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds, and we can't rule out a few showers late in the day either. We should stay dry as we head into next weekend, with a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday and a high in the upper 60s and low 70s. We'll see similar conditions on Sunday, with highs again in the upper 60s and low 70s.
Have a great Monday! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1961 - Very large and slow moving Hurricane Carla made landfall near Port Lavaca TX. Carla battered the central Texas coast with wind gusts to 175 mph, and up to 16 inches of rain, and spawned a vicious tornado which swept across Galveston Island killing eight persons. The hurricane claimed 45 lives, and caused 300 million dollars damage. The remnants of Carla produced heavy rain in the Lower Missouri Valley and southern sections of the Upper Great Lakes Region.