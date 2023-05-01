Cool Tuesday then milder ahead

April ended on a cool note and the chilly air looks to stick around for another day or so. Tomorrow will yet again run around 15 degrees below normal and may even have snow in the northwoods. This will be ushered in by continual breezy winds from the north. Thankfully, the weather pattern is expected to shift later this week. While we aren't tracking any 70s just yet, by the end of the work week temperatures will return back to normal.
**WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY issued until 1 pm Tuesday for Ashland, Iron, Vilas, Forest, and Florence counties through 1 am Tuesday.
Tonight: Windy and cloudy with sprinkles and flurries.
Low: 33 Wind: NW 20-35
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, windy, and cold. (A few leftover snow showers in the far north during the morning)
High: 46 Wind: NW to North 20-30
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy and chilly.
Low: 31
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with less wind.
High: 58
Thursday: Partly cloudy and milder with a slight chance of light showers.
High: 63
Conditions will be quite cool and windy again for tomorrow with not much sunshine. Highs on Tuesday will be in the 40s. Wednesday is the day when you will notice a difference. The wind will be lighter and the clouds should break up a bit more. Highs will reach the upper 50s.
More seasonal temps will then be with us from Thursday through Sunday with highs in the low to mid 60s. The grass will start growing again! We will also see a mix of sun and clouds and not too much rainfall. There is only a slight chance of a shower on Thursday and Friday and again late Sunday.