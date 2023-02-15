Cool Weather Ahead

Northerly winds will continue to bring much cooler air back to the state as we move forward. The next few days will be cooler than average by a few degrees with highs in the 20s and overnight temperatures in the single digits and teens. It seems most of the snow will miss central Wisconsin but there is a chance some areas could have a light accumulation.
Tonight: Partly or mostly cloudy and cooler.
Low: 19 Wind: North 10-15
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, chilly, and breezy with a chance of snow in the far south (well south and east of Marathon county).
High: 24 Wind: North 10-20
Thursday Night: Decreasing clouds and cold.
Low: 6
Friday: Mostly sunny. Becoming breezy in the afternoon.
High: 25
Saturday: Variable clouds and warming up a bit
High: 38
The temperature will continue to fall overnight and it will feel a bit chilly once again for Thursday and Friday. You will need your heavier coat and gloves once again as high temps will only reach the low to mid 20s. Most of the area will be dry and breezy on Thursday and Friday with more clouds on Thursday and more sun on Friday. The locations that might see a little snow on Thursday are in the far south and southeast. There is a chance of an inch or two of snow around Wisconsin Dells, Wautoma, and Waupaca.
The weekend will be mainly dry and milder. There should be a little sun at times, but generally speaking, there will be more clouds than sun. Highs on Saturday should reach the upper 30s. On Sunday the mercury should rise up to around 40.
There is a slight chance of light snow showers late Sunday in the Northwoods but don't expect much accumulation. A few more light snow showers could be in the area on Monday and Tuesday of next week as temperatures cool down again. Highs will be in the low 30s on Monday and in the 20s on Tuesday.
Have a great rest of the week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1990 - Snow, sleet and freezing rain along an arctic cold front prevailed from the north central U.S. to the Northern Atlantic Coast Region. High winds created near blizzard conditions in southern Wyoming, closing Interstate 80, while up to eleven inches of snow fell across central Minnesota.