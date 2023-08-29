Cool weather before summer heat returns

After the passage of the cold front, we had a much cooler day today with temperatures only hitting the mid 70s across central Wisconsin and 60s in the northwoods. The air will be noticeably cooler tonight, and in fact, could bring some patchy frost to part of the area. Much warmer air is expected later this week, and could possibly be even hotter than the brief heat wave from last week.
Tonight: Clear and chilly with patchy fog. A touch of frost possible in the Northwoods and in the cranberry marshes. (nearly full super blue moon)
Low: 44 Wind: Light NE
Wednesday: Sunny and comfortable.
High: 74 Wind: North around 5
Wednesday Night: Clear and cool again. (Super blue full moon)
Low: 49
Thursday: Sunny and pleasant.
High: 78
Friday: Sunny to partly cloudy, breezy, and warmer. (a slight chance of a thunderstorm at night, mainly in the Northwoods)
High: 85
The skies will clear tonight, and the winds will be light. These conditions will lead to a little touch of frost in the cranberry marshes and typical cold spots in the Northwoods. Lows in most locations will be in the 40s. High pressure will also provide clear sunny skies for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low to mid 70s. On Thursday the mercury will reach the mid to upper 70s.
The winds will pick up out of the southwest on Friday and this will bring some warmer air to the region. The warm air will build through the weekend, possibly leading to some record high temps by Monday. Skies will be mostly sunny for most of the long weekend. There is only a slight chance of a thunderstorm or two Friday night and again late Tuesday.
High temps will reach the mid 80s on Friday, the mid to upper 80s on Saturday, the low to mid 90s on Sunday and Monday, and then linger in the low 90s on Tuesday.
Enjoy the weeks changing temperatures! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history: 1989 - Evening thunderstorms produced destructive lightning in West Virginia. The lightning caused widespread damage, particularly in Doddridge County. Numerous trees were downed closing many roads. Fire companies had a difficult time tending to the many homes and trailers on fire. Anchorage AK reported a record 9.60 inches of rain for the month of August. The average annual precipitation for Anchorage is just slightly more than fifteen inches. Three day rainfall totals in northwest Missouri ranged up to 8.20 inches at Maryville. (The National Weather Summary)