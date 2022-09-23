Cool Weekend With Some Rain

The coolest air we've seen in months is here, and it will be with us for a while. This will make for a cooler than average weekend, and we'll also see a few chances for rain as well.
Today: Partly cloudy early, then turning mostly cloudy with a stray shower or two possible in the evening.
High: 62 Wind: SSW 5-10
Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies with an 90% chance of rain showers.
Low: 49 Wind: SSW 5-10
Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies, with a 60% chance of showers, especially in the morning and again in the evening.
High: 60 Wind: SW 5-10
Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies with a 50% chance of showers at times. Partly cloudy and breezy in the afternoon.
High: 63
We'll start today cool and mainly clear, but clouds will quickly work in from the west during the day - by this afternoon most of us will see mostly cloudy skies. We'll see temperatures similar to yesterday, topping out in the upper 50s and low 60s. Showers will work in later this evening and continue overnight. By tomorrow, we'll see showers linger around in the morning, then our rain chances will go down a bit during the day. But then another round of showers will be possible in the evening. Highs will once again top out in the upper 50s and low 60s.
More showers will be possible at times on Sunday, especially north of Wausau. Highs will top out once again in the upper 50s and low 60s under mostly cloudy skies, although some clearing will be possible late in the day. Monday will bring partly cloudy skies, and a few scattered showers will be possible once again. Highs will top out in the upper 50s and low 60s.
We should dry out by Tuesday, but we'll remain cool. In fact, Tuesday will likely be our coolest day, with highs only topping out in the low to mid 50s under partly cloudy skies. We should return to mostly sunny conditions on Wednesday, with highs in the mid to upper 50s. We'll remain mostly sunny on Thursday, with highs pushing back into the low to mid 60s.
Have a great Friday! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1983 - A thunderstorm downburst caused a timber blowdown in the Kaibab National Forest north of the Grand Canyon. Two hundred acres were completely destroyed, and scattered destruction occurred across another 3300 acres. Many trees were snapped off 15 to 30 feet above ground level. (The Weather Channel)
2005 - Hurricane Rita reached the Texas/Louisiana border area near Sabine Pass as a category-3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds near 120 mph. A storm surge of at least 15 feet flooded parts of Cameron, Jefferson Davis, Terrebonne and Vermilion parishes, where sugar cane crop losses were estimated near $300 million. An 8-foot storm surge in New Orleans overtopped the provisionally-repaired levees (from Hurricane Katrina damage) and caused additional flooding. A total of 10 fatalities were reported, and preliminary damage estimates ranged between $4-5 billion.