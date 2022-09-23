Cool Weekend With Some Rain

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Temperatures from 33 to 37 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Waushara, Wood, Menominee, Shawano, Southern Marinette County, Southern Oconto County and Waupaca Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&