Cooler and Springlike Weekend

Springlike weather will be in effect this weekend which means temperatures will be a bit cooler and there will likely be some clouds and rain. Thankfully, it does seem like we should be mostly dry with only light scattered showers during the day. However, if you have any Mother's Day plans, you may want to watch the rain from morning to midday.
Overnight: Partly or mostly cloudy with a small chance of light rain.
Low: 56 Wind: East 10-15
Saturday: Partly or mostly cloudy and breezy with a slight chance of spotty showers.
High: 70 Wind: East 10-20
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain late.
Low: 50
Sunday: Cloudy and cooler with a chance of rain through midday, mainly south and southwest of Wausau. Partial sunshine possible in the afternoon.
High: 65
Monday: Mostly sunny and nice.
High: 73
Along with more clouds for today, we will have a chance of light rain later this morning and into the afternoon. The highest chance of the scattered rain will be around Marathon County and farther south. It will likely be a tenth of an inch or less in most spots. Even with the clouds and a bit of rain, temperatures will remain above normal, reaching the low to mid 70s. Winds will turn to the east at around 10 mph.
More clouds than sun will persist on Saturday as a storm system moves in from the west. During the day on Saturday, there is only a slight chance of a spotty shower. Later Saturday night into Sunday morning the rain chance will increase, especially for areas south and southwest of Wausau. The Northwoods will likely stay dry. In addition, it will be breezy with east winds on Saturday and cooler on Sunday. Highs will be near 70 on Saturday and in the low to mid 60s on Sunday. If we do get some rain on Sunday, it will be mainly in the morning. There might be a few peeks of sun later in the day.
Next week will we will have more sun and mild temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s from Monday through Thursday. Two cold front dropping in from the north will bring a slight chance of showers or storms late Tuesday and again late Thursday. In addition, there might be a little patchy frost in the northern half of the area Monday morning and Wednesday morning. Thursday and Friday of next week look breezy, but still comfortable. There will also be a small chance of rain.
Have a great weekend Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1990 - Thunderstorms produced severe weather from eastern Texas and the Central Gulf Coast States into Missouri and Illinois. Thunderstorms spawned six tornadoes, including one which injured four persons at Doloroso MS. Thunderstorms also produced hail three inches in diameter west of Vicksburg MS, and wind gusts to 83 mph in southern Illinois, north of Vevay Park and at the Coles County Airport. High winds and heavy rain caused 1.6 million dollars crop damage in Calhoun County IL, and in southeastern Louisiana, Saint Joseph was deluged with eight inches of rain. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)