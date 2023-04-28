Cooler and Wet Weekend

As a cold front moves in tonight we are tracking big changes with the weather forecast this weekend. Temperatures the next few days will be around 15-20 degrees cooler than normal, and there will be multiple waves of light to moderate rain showers. Due to the cooler temps, snow will be likely in parts of the northwoods where a few inches of accumulation is not out of the question.
Overnight: Showers likely with mostly cloudy skies, mixing with snow north late.
Low: 40 Wind: SE to North 5-10
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, cooler, and breezy with periodic showers likely, possibly mixed with snow in the northwoods.
High: 45 Wind: NW 10-20
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with a mix of rain and snow likely.
Low: 34
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, blustery, and cool with showers likely again, possibly mixed with snow.
High: 43
Monday: Mostly cloudy and windy with a good chance of showers, possibly mixed with snow showers in the morning.
High: 44
Showers will continue at times into and throughout Saturday, although it will not rain the entire day. We could also see some snow mix in at times, mainly in the northwoods. Highs will top out in the low to mid 40s. A better chance for that rain to mix with or change to snow will come Saturday night into Sunday as our temperatures drop off even more - highs will only reach the upper 30s and low 40s to wrap up the weekend.
More rain and snow showers will be possible Sunday night into Monday morning, changing to all rain again later in the day on Monday under mostly cloudy skies. Highs will remain chilly, topping out in the low to mid 40s. It will also be windy, so it may feel even cooler.
We should start to rebound a bit with our temperatures on Tuesday, with a mix of sun and clouds allowing us to push back into the upper 40s and low 50s. Highs should get back closer to average by Wednesday, climbing back into the near 60 degrees - possibly reaching the mid 60 degrees in a few spots. We'll make it back to the upper 50s and low 60s again on Thursday, with partly cloudy skies and a slight chance of a shower or two. Friday will likely dip to the 50s, but not be too much cooler.
Have a great weekend! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On April 28th in weather history:
1989 - Strong northerly winds and heavy snow ushered cold air into the north central U.S. Snowfall totals in Montana ranged up to 20 inches at Miles City. Thunderstorms produced severe weather from eastern Texas to the Southern Appalachians and the southern Ohio Valley. Hail four and a half inches in diameter was reported at Keller TX and White Settlement TX. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)