Cooler End To The Weekend

After a picture-perfect start to the weekend, we'll see more cloud cover, cooler temperatures, and some showers return to end the weekend. The cooler air will stick around for a little while, but eventually we will warm back up again.
Sunday: More clouds than sun with a good of periodic scattered light showers.
High: 65 Wind: East 5-10
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or two possible.
Low: 52 Wind: East around 5
Monday: Mostly cloudy and cool with a chance of spotty showers.
High: 65
Cloud cover will stick around for most of the day on Sunday, with some scattered showers at times as well. Because of the cloud cover and showers, we'll see highs be a good deal cooler than Saturday, topping out in the low to mid 60s at best. We'll keep the cloud cover around on Monday as well, with highs again in the low to mid 60s - some showers will also be possible at times during the day, especially during the afternoon. We'll see more of a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday, but some scattered showers will still be possible at times. It will also be even cooler, with highs only climbing into the upper 50s and low 60s.
We should clear out a bit more on Wednesday, with highs climbing back into the low to mid 60s. The sunshine will help us more on Thursday, with our highs climbing back into the upper 60s and low 70s. We should keep the warmer temperatures in place on Friday, with highs climbing into the low to mid 70s to wrap up the week. We'll see partly cloudy skies, with a shower or two possible Friday night. More showers will be possible on Saturday at times, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.
Have a great weekend! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1988 - Florence became a hurricane and headed for the Central Gulf Coast Region. Florence made landfall early the next morning, passing over New Orleans LA. Winds gusts to 80 mph were recorded at an oil rig south of the Chandeleur Islands. Wind gusts around New Orleans reached 61 mph. Total property damage from Florence was estimated at 2.5 million dollars.