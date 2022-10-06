Cooler Fall Air Continues

Temperatures today were not only cooler, but much more fall like with daytime highs only reaching the mid 50s. In fact, with the cooler air rushing in, it was warner at midnight than it was by our Thursday afternoon. The cool air will continue into Friday with highs only reaching the upper 40s and lows near freezing. With scattered light precipitation continuing in the northwoods, there will be a chance a few flurries or even a light snow showers could develop far north of highway 8.
Tonight: Partly cloudy with sprinkles and flurries possible in the Northwoods.
Low: 34 Wind: North 5-15
Friday: A small chance of light rain or snow possible just below the northern Wisconsin border. Otherwise partly or mostly sunny and cool.
High: 48 Wind: NW around 10
Friday Night: Clearing and cold.
Low: 31
Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and a bit warmer.
High: 57
Sunday: Partly cloudy and seasonal. A brief shower or two possible in the evening.
High: 60
Mixed skies will continue tonight alongside a chance for light and scattered rain/sprinkles. Most of the activity will be north of highway 8 but there could be a few scattered sprinkles further south as well. Temperatures will drop to near 34 degrees overnight but may be 5-10 degrees cooler in the Northwoods. Due to this, there could be a few light flakes early Friday morning before dry weather sets in. No measurable snowfall is expected except for a small chance in a few cities in Ashland and Iron counties.
For the rest of the area, Friday will turn out to be a nice looking, but chilly day with highs only hitting the mid to upper 40s. Thankfully there should be abundant sunshine developing and winds should die down a bit from the overnight/early morning.
Temperatures will begin to rebound this weekend with highs moving into the upper 50s to low 60s. Saturday will be the sunnier of the two days but also turn a bit breezy knocking the wind chill down a degree or so. Sunday is expected to have scattered clouds and a small chance of rainfall - especially for the northwoods.
Monday of next week should return sunny again with slightly cooler than normal temperatures. Mid 60s should return in the middle of next week.
Have a great end to the work week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history: 1988 - Cool Canadian air prevailed across the central and eastern U.S. Toledo OH reported a record low of 27 degrees. Limestone ME received an inch of snow. Warm weather continued in the western U.S. Boise ID reported a record high of 87 degrees. (The National Weather Summary)