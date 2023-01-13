Cooler start to the weekend

A quick dip in temperatures is expected as we head into the weekend. High temperatures, while still above normal, were in the 20s instead of the 30s on
Friday and cooler air will continue to move in towards Saturday morning. Overnight low temperatures will be dropping to the teens for the first time since the start of the week.
Overnight: Partly or mostly cloudy and a bit chilly.
Low: 12 Wind: Light and Variable
Saturday: A nice Winter day with a mix of sunshine and clouds.
High: 30 Wind: South 5-10
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy and not too cold.
Low: 26
Sunday: Partly or mostly cloudy, becoming breezy, and milder again.
High: 37
Monday: Cloudy with a good chance of rain, perhaps a wintry mix in the far north.
High: 38
While we didn't get much sunshine Friday, we do have a good shot of a period of bright skies to begin the weekend. Saturday morning will once again begin cloudy before gradual clearing in the afternoon. The brightest period looks to be from around 12pm to 4pm so you may want to structure your plans around that period. Temperatures will be cool to start, but quickly rebound with southerly winds, leading to high temperatures near or in the 30s once again. The quick rebound in temperature continues Sunday as highs will reach the mid to upper 30s. There may be a few pokes of sun, but it looks like the clouds will return Sunday as well.
A storm system moving in from the southwest will bring more mild weather to our area early next week. It will be warm enough that we will see mostly rain instead of snow as the storm system moves in on Monday. Eventually, the rain might mix with a little snow late Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Even after the storm moves out, temperatures will remain fairly mild. Highs will be in the upper 30s on Monday, drop into the mid 30s on Wednesday, and into the low 30s for Thursday. The next chance of accumulating snow will be Wednesday night into Thursday. Friday looks dry for the most part, but will likely have residual flakes and flurries. Highs should drop to near 30 degrees.
Have a wonderful weekend! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On Jan 13th in weather history:
1988 - A fast moving cold front ushered arctic cold into the north central and northeastern U.S. Mason City IA reported a wind chill reading of 51 degrees below zero, and Greenville ME reported a wind chill of 63 degrees below zero. Winds along the cold front gusted to 63 mph at Rochester NY, and a thunderstorm along the cold front produced wind gusts to 62 mph at Buffalo NY, along with snow and sleet. (National Weather Summary)