Cooler Temperatures Hang Around

It's certainly felt more like fall the past few days, and that feeling will not be changing anytime soon. We'll also keep some rain around, although we should dry out a bit after the weekend.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies with a 60% chance of scattered showers. Partial clearing in the evening and turning breezy.
High: 61 Wind: NW 10-20
Sunday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy, with a few lingering showers possible north of Wausau.
Low: 49 Wind: NW 10-15
Monday: Partly cloudy, still cool and breezy with a 20% chance of light rain, mainly north of Wausau.
High: 57
Sunday will be another cooler day, with highs topping out in the upper 50s and low 60s. We'll also see a chance for some showers at times, with the best chances being north of Wausau. We won't see a lot of sunshine, but our best chances to see a few peeks of it will be towards evening. We'll see a bit more sunshine on Monday with partly cloudy skies. Most of us should stay dry, but we can't rule out a few isolated showers, mainly to the north and east of Wausau. It will also be breezy and cooler, with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
We should all dry out by Tuesday, and most of us will see mostly sunny skies all day long. However, it will still be cool, with highs only in the low to mid 50s. That will lead to a colder night Tuesday night, with frost possible in many areas Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. We should stay mostly sunny on Wednesday, with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
We'll gradually warm up towards the end of the week, with highs climbing into the upper 50s and low 60s on Thursday under mostly sunny skies. Friday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, with highs in the low to mid 60s. Our next chance for rain will (surprise, surprise) arrive just in time for next weekend, with a chance for showers on Saturday with highs in the low to mid 60s.
Have a great weekend! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
926 - The temperature at Yellowstone Park dipped to nine degrees below zero. It was the coldest reading of record in the U.S. during September. Severe freezes were widespread over the northwestern U.S. causing great crop destruction. In Washington State, Spokane County experienced their earliest snow of record. Harney Branch Experiment Station in Oregon reported a temperature of 2 degrees above zero to establish a state record for the month of September. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)
1972 - Lightning struck a man near Waldport, OR, a young man who it so happens was carrying thirty-five pieces of dynamite. (The Weather Channel)