Cooler Temperatures Return

We've seen above average temperatures every day so far this month, but that is about to change as some cooler air moves into the Badger state to end the weekend. It won't stick around long, but it will feel a bit more like fall for a couple of days.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny and cooler.
High: 69
Sunday Night: Mainly clear and chilly, with frost possible in rural areas, and all areas in the northwoods.
Low: 41 Wind: Light and variable
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy and cool with a chance of showers, especially east of Highway 51 in the afternoon and evening.
High: 68
We should see some clearing to wrap up the weekend, with partly to mostly sunny skies expected across most of the area. Despite the sunshine, it will be cooler, with highs in the mid to upper 60s in most spots - possibly reaching 70 in a few locations. Monday will be another cooler day, with highs again in the mid to upper 60s. We could see a few showers develop, especially in the afternoon and evening.
We should start to clear out a bit on Tuesday, but a few isolated showers cannot be ruled out either under partly cloudy skies. Highs will push back up towards average though, topping out in the mid to upper 70s. We'll warm up a bit more on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. We'll see more sun than clouds, but we also can't rule out a thunderstorm or two from popping up late in the day. Still, most of us will likely remain dry.
We should see mainly sunny skies on Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 70s - possibly reaching 80 in a few spots. On Friday we should see a mix of sun and clouds, and we can't rule out a few showers and storms late in the day either. Highs will top out again in the mid to upper 70s. We'll see more of the same on Saturday, with partly cloudy skies and a chance of a few showers and storms developing, with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Have a great weekend! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1752 - It is believed that this was the day Benjamin Franklin narrowly missed electrocution while flying a kite during a thunderstorm to determine if lightning is related to electricity.