Cooler Temps On The Way

The heat and humidity has been the story across much of the area over the last couple of days, but we're about to get some major relief from that oppressive muggy air as we head into the weekend - temperatures will actually drop below average at times over the next several days.
Friday: Mixed skies and still a bit humid. A chance of scattered showers or isolated storms in the afternoon and early evening, mainly north of Wausau.
High: 83 Wind: NW 5-10
Friday Night: Partly cloudy and comfortable
Low: 58 Wind: Northwest 5-10
Saturday: Some early clouds, then turning mostly sunny, less humid, and pleasant.
High: 74
While the muggy air will be departing soon, we'll still have to deal with it a bit on Friday - although not quite as humid as it has been, it will still be an issue. High temperatures on Friday will top out in the low to mid 80s across most of the area, and it will still be a bit on the muggy side. A few showers and storms could pop up later in the day because of that moisture, mainly in the northwoods as a cold front moves through the area. Once that front moves through, we'll see drier air work in overnight Friday night and into the weekend. Highs on Saturday will top out in the low to mid 70s under mostly sunny skies, and we should see a repeat on Sunday, with highs again in the low to mid 70s to wrap up the weekend.
We'll see another day in the low to mid 70s on Monday, but we'll also see more cloud cover work in as a weak storm system moves through the area. This could bring in a few scattered showers during the day on Monday, with a rumble of thunder not out of the question. We'll clear out a bit by Tuesday, but our temperatures will drop off a little bit more. Tuesday will likely be the coolest day of the next seven days, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.
We'll see mostly sunny skies return on Wednesday, with highs in the low to mid 70s. On Thursday we'll climb just a little bit higher, with highs in the mid to upper 70s under mostly sunny skies.
Have a great night! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1987 - Autumn-like weather prevailed across the north central and northeastern U.S. Seven cities reported record low temperatures for the date, including Saint Cloud MN with a low of 37 degrees. Temperatures in Florida soared to 98 degrees at Pensacola and 99 degrees at Jacksonville. Thunderstorms produced heavy rain in the Southern High Plains Region, with 5.40 inches at Union NM, and 7.25 inches reported west of Anthony NM.