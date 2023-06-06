Cooler Trend This Week

Today was noticeably cooler after the cold front that moved through yesterday. Thankfully for those wanting a chance of pace from the summerlike weather, a cooler pattern is shaping up. While it will be far from cool this week, you can expect far more 70s than 80s while still holding onto a decent bit of sunshine under high pressure.
Tonight: Partly cloudy.
Low: 50 Wind: East-Northeast 5-10
Wednesday: Becoming sunny and pleasant.
High: 78 Wind: East-Northeast around 10
Wednesday Night: Clear and cool.
Low: 44
Thursday: Sunny and nice.
High: 78
Friday: Sunny early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon and warmer. A slight chance of showers or t-storms during the evening and at night.
High: 82
High pressure will move into Northcentral Wisconsin on Wednesday and remain in the area through most of Friday. This means dry weather and generally sunny skies. Highs temps on Wednesday and Thursday will be comfortable – in the upper 70s to around 80 – then it will warm up into the low to mid 80s on Friday.
A cold front will drift in from the northwest late Friday and continue to cross our area on Saturday. The front will produce a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The rainfall might not be too widespread but there could be a few locations that get some heavier downpours. The severe threat looks fairly low at this point.
After the front moves through, the weather will turn cooler and mostly sunny again. Highs will be in the upper 70s on Saturday, then fall into the mid 70s for Sunday, before rising up into the low 80s for Monday.
Enjoy the cooler conditions! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
In this day in weather history:
1989 - Thunderstorms developing during the late morning hours produced severe weather through the afternoon and night. Thunderstorms spawned 13 tornadoes, and there were 154 reports of large hail and damaging winds. A strong (F-3) tornado injured six persons at Lorenzo, TX, and thunderstorm winds gusting to 100 mph killed one person at Glasscock City, TX. Softball size hail was reported at Lipscomb and Glen Cove TX. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)