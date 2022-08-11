Cooler weather and a chance of rain before the weekend

The cooler weather has officially moved in today with highs only reaching the upper 70s - much more seasonal for this time of year. Tomorrow will yet again be a touch earlier with cloudier skies and a chance of rain.
Tonight: Few scattered clouds and cool.
Low: 52 Wind: Light SE
Friday: Becoming mostly cloudy and cooler with a 60% chance of rain, heaviest west of Wausau.
High: 73 Wind: South 5-10
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and isolated storms.
Low: 59
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning. Some breaks of sun later in the day.
High: 77
Sunday: A mix of clouds and sun. Nicer in the afternoon.
High: 80
The bright skies and sunshine will be coming to an end tomorrow as we are tracking a system of rain showers for Friday afternoon. While the day will become mostly cloudy, there may be partial clearing in the morning leading to a very cool start to the day. Early AM temperatures are expected in the low 50s, warming to the low 70s by the afternoon. However, if rainfall arrives earlier than there is a chance high temperatures may be suppressed below 70 degrees. The rain will primarily impact western Wisconsin in the early afternoon but scattered rain and storms are possible in the evening and overnight as well.
We are tracking another cloudy day to start the weekend. There is yet again another chance for rain, however it looks to mainly fall during the morning and is mostly headed towards northern Wisconsin. Overall from Friday through Saturday we could see an inch of rainfall. Saturday afternoon will be drier but remain cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Cloudy will stick around into Sunday but diminish throughout the day. Sunday afternoon looks very nice with highs near 80 degrees.
Next week is looking to be a bit unsettled. Overall it should be a pleasant pattern with calm days, comfortable temperatures, and a nice deal of sunshine. There does seem to be a few small (20% rain chances on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday, however the timing and certainty is still in the air. Much of next week should yet again be dry.
Have a wonderful rest of the week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history: 1988 - Moisture from what remained of Tropical Storm Beryl resulted in torrential rains across eastern Texas. Twelve and a half inches of rain deluged Enterprise TX, which was more than the amount received there during the previous eight months. Philadelphia PA reported a record forty-four days of 90 degree weather for the year. Baltimore MD and Newark NJ reported a record fourteen straight days of 90 degree heat. (The National Weather Summary)