Cooler Weather Continues

While there are warmer temperatures on the horizon, it will remain cooler for a little while. Along with that, we could see more rain and snow showers in our future over the next couple of days before sunshine returns during the week.
Sunday: Remaining quite cool with a mix of sun and clouds. A flurry or two possible, mainly in the northwoods.
High: 44 Wind: NNW 10-15
Sunday Night: Flurries ending, otherwise partly cloudy skies.
Low: 26 Wind: NNW 5-10
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy, with a chance of a wintry mix.
High: 46
We'll see more clouds than sun on Sunday, although some breaks of sunshine will be around at times. However, a flurry or two will also be possible, mainly in the northwoods. Highs will top out in the low to mid 40s. We'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies on Monday, and once again, we'll have a chance of seeing a few rain and snow showers from time to time during the day. Highs will once again top out in the low to mid 40s.
We should start to clear out on Tuesday, with partly to mostly sunny skies finally returning. We should also stay dry, which will help us to warm back into the upper 40s and low 50s - still cooler than average for this time of year, but better than where we have been lately. We should climb into the low to mid 50s under mostly sunny skies on Wednesday, which will likely be the nicest overall day of the week for most of us.
We'll see increasing clouds on Thursday, and we can't rule out a few showers either. Highs will top out in the low to mid 50s. We'll see a better chance for some showers on Friday, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 50s. We'll have the chance for more showers again on Saturday as well, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 50s.
Have a great weekend! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1980 - A record April heat wave sent the mercury up to the 100 degree mark in Iowa.
2011 - Lambert International Airport in St. Louis experiences extensive damage as it is hit by a group of tornados, blowing out windows in the main terminal and tearing the roof off Concourse C. Five people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries from shattered glass and flying debris.