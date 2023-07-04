Cooler Weather On The Way

While our temperatures have been warmer than average lately, that will be ending once we get past the 4th of July holiday, with cooler air moving in from the northwest. Before that happens though, some scattered showers and storms will hang around through the evening and into the night tonight - some of these could be strong to severe.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and humid with a good chance of scattered storms.
Low: 67 Wind: SW 5-10
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a few scattered showers and storms, tapering off by late afternoon.
High: 77 Wind: NW 10-15
Wednesday Night: Clearing and comfortable.
Low: 55 Wind: North 10-15
Showers and storms will continue to move through the area this evening and tonight, and some could still be strong to severe - especially this evening. Once cooler air moves in, that threat will dissipate, but some showers and storms could still linger into our Wednesday, especially during the morning and early afternoon. Highs will drop back below average, falling into the mid to upper 70s. We'll see similar temperatures on Thursday as well, with highs again in the mid to upper 70s - possibly even some low 70s in the northwoods. However, we will get our sunshine back, with mostly sunny skies expected on Thursday.
We should see mostly sunny skies again on Friday, and once again, temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 70s. As we head into the weekend, the pattern will start to turn a bit more unsettled once again. This will give us several chances for rain, but none of them are remarkably high chances either - unfortunately for those areas where it's been dry lately.
That being said, we'll have the chance for a few scattered showers and storms late Saturday, with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. We'll see similar conditions on Sunday - likely staying dry for most of the day under partly cloudy skies, but then with a few showers and storms potentially developing late in the day and into Sunday night. Highs on Sunday will again top out in the upper 70s and low 80s.
Monday and Tuesday will also bring a chance for some scattered showers and storms, but once again, this unorganized system doesn't look to bring widespread heavier rain to the entire area. Some areas will likely see some beneficial rainfall, and other areas will see little to nothing. Highs on Monday will top out in the upper 70s and low 80s, and in the mid to upper 70s on Tuesday.
Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
4 July 1977: A derecho in Minnesota and northern Wisconsin caused a 166-mile long, up to 17-mile wide damage swath, with the heaviest damage throughout Sawyer, Price, and Oneida counties here in Wisconsin - Phillips was especially hard hit. Studying it, Ted Fujita proved that thunderstorm "downbursts" can cause considerable damage and coined the term “bow echo” from radar imagery.