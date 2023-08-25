Cooling down for the weekend

The brief, but intense heat wave will be subsiding as we head into the end of the week. The dreary clouds that we've had today will give way to partial sunshine in the afternoon eventually with highs climbing to the 70s to near 80. Additionally, spotty thunderstorms could move through the area in the evening. Some may be strong, but unlikely to be severe.
Today: Partial clearing in the afternoon. Isolated t-storms late northwest.
High: 80 Wind: Variable becoming NW 5-10
Tonight: Spotty t-storms in the evening then partly cloudy.
Low: 58 Wind: NW becoming N 5-12
Saturday: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy, breezy, and cooler.
High: 73 Wind: NNE 8-15
Saturday Night: Mostly clear and quiet, and a bit cool.
Low: 48
Sunday: Mostly sunny and seasonal.
High: 76
This weekend is looking wonderful for those who haven't been a fan of our recent warm spell. As much cooler air continues to move in, highs will only approach the mid 70s. We should also have mostly dry weather and abundant sunshine, perfect for those looking to head outside. Saturdays high is looking to sit around 73 with Sunday at 76 degrees. Sunday could end with a few showers, most likely at night.
Showers have a higher chance of forming on Monday, where we could see a few thunderstorms. Otherwise next week looks fairly seasonal. Highs are expected to sit in the mid to upper 70s Monday, falling to 70 by Tuesday.
It looks drier and warmer Wednesday and Thursday with lots of sun. Highs could return to the low 80s by next Friday as we approach the big holiday weekend. We might get a stray thunderstorm next Friday or Friday night.
Have a great rest of the week! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher
On this day in weather history:
2005 - Katrina becomes a hurricane just before landfall in south Florida between Hallandale Beach and North Miami Beach. Maximum sustained winds at the time of landfall were near 80 mph. There were eleven fatalities in South Florida, including four by falling trees. More than 1.3 million customers lost electrical services, and preliminary insured loss estimates ranged from $600 million to $2 billion in the state of Florida (Associated Press).