Could We Finally See A Sunny Weekend?

We wrapped up the week with a cooler day, with some showers pushing through as well. We shouldn't see any of that this weekend, as we're going to clear out, and that will also help us to warm up. We haven't seen a dry weekend since the end of March, so this is a long time coming for us.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and pleasant.
High: 72 Wind: NW 5-10
Saturday Night: Mainly clear and quiet.
Low: 46 Wind: NW 5-10
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny and nice again.
High: 75
Skies will clear overnight, which will lead to a cool start on Saturday. Lows Friday night will drop into the 30s in many spots, which could lead to patchy frost, especially in the northwoods early Saturday morning. Temperatures will climb quickly though, and we should push back into the upper 60s and low 70s by Saturday afternoon under mostly sunny skies. We should see our temperatures climb a bit more into Sunday, with highs in the low to mid 70s to wrap up the weekend under partly to mostly sunny skies.
We should stay mostly sunny into the start of the week, with mainly sunny skies expected on Monday. Highs will once again top out in the low to mid 70s. We should warm up even more on Tuesday, with mostly sunny skies propelling our temperatures into the upper 70s and low 80s. We should stay warm again on Wednesday, with highs in the mid to upper 70s under partly cloudy skies. We can't rule out a stray shower or storm late, but most of us should stay dry.
We'll have another chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm on Thursday, but once again, they will be fairly scattered. Other than the slight chance for rain, we'll see partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s once again. We'll see more of the same on Friday, with partly cloudy skies. We can't rule out a stray shower or storm once again, but like Thursday, they will be few and far between. Highs will again top out in the mid to upper 70s.
Have a great weekend! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1975 - Thunderstorms produced golf ball size hail and wind gusts to 110 mph in Minnesota, between Fridley and Hugo. Fifty persons were injured. The hail and high winds destroyed fifty mobile homes, and a dozen aircraft, and also destroyed a third of the Brighton Elementary School.