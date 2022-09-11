Damp to start the week in parts of the area

We definitely had some cooler and fall-like weather on our Sunday, but the heavy rain stayed in south to east-central Wisconsin. It was nice to have a few patches of hazy sun for a period from around Wausau and northward. Meanwhile, there were reports of 3 to 5 inches of rain from around Beloit stretching up to the west and north of Milwaukee Sunday. It is wrapping around a low pressure system around Kenosha.
The band of rain will pivot a bit further north and west for late Sunday into early Monday, but it will weaken considerably. As such, just some occasional light rain is projected, especially from around Marathon County eastward and southward through Monday afternoon. Rain amounts of a trace to .25 inch are possible in those areas. Sunday night, the low temperatures should drop to the mid 40s northwest to low 50s southeast. Monday will feature highs in the mid 60s mostly. It could be warmer in far west to northwest areas where a bit of sunshine is possible. North winds will be common over the period, up to 10 mph or so.
High pressure moving through later Monday night and Tuesday should bring a good wedge of dry air and clearing throughout area. Lows could be in the upper 30s to mid 40s Tuesday morning, then climb to the mid 70s Tuesday afternoon. Wednesday looks partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s.
A warm front will push through late Wednesday night into early Thursday, and could spark some spotty showers or thunderstorms, especially in the northern part of the area. It will be breezy and partly sunny the rest of Thursday with balmy highs from the upper 70s north to lower 80s south.
The weather pattern is shaping up rather active from Friday into next weekend with a series of disturbances pushing in from the west. There will be a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms each day. Highs should vary from the mid 70s Friday to around 69 on Saturday, and upper to mid 60s Sunday.
Wow, it sure has been tough to have a sunny, dry weekend around here for the six weeks or so!
Have a good week! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:15 p.m., 11-September 2022
**On this date in weather history:
1961 - Very large and slow moving Hurricane Carla made landfall near Port Lavaca TX. Carla battered the central Texas coast with wind gusts to 175 mph, and up to 16 inches of rain, and spawned a vicious tornado which swept across Galveston Island killing eight persons. The hurricane claimed 45 lives and caused 300 million dollars damage. The remnants of Carla produced heavy rain in the Lower Missouri Valley and southern sections of the Upper Great Lakes Region. (David Ludlum) (Storm Data)
1976 - Up to five inches of rain brought walls of water and millions of tons of debris into Bullhead City AZ via washes from elevations above 3000 feet. Flooding caused more than three million dollars damage. Chasms up to forty feet deep were cut across some roads. (The Weather Channel)