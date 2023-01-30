Dangerous cold arrives tonight

Temperatures continue to drop as we approach our coldest night in our upcoming forecast. Temperatures across the entire Midwest will be dropping well below zero, leading to an extremely large area under a wind chill advisory. Under these conditions, you can develop frostbite on exposed skin in just 10 minutes so make sure you are bundling up.
Tonight: Mostly clear skies and frigid. Wind chills as low as -30 degrees.
Low: -15 Wind: West 5-10
Tuesday: Mostly sunny turning partly cloudy.
High: 10 Wind: SW 8-12
Tuesday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy.
Low: 1
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and slightly milder. A small chance of flurries, mainly at night.
High: 18
Thursday: Small chance of morning flurries, especially to the north. Partly cloudy and blustery.
High: 17
Today may end up being the coldest day of the season for some of us, as highs temperatures just barely rose above zero. Thankfully we had abundant sunshine for most of the day, but the clear skies will allow for rapid heat loss overnight. Tonight, temperatures will drop more than 10 degrees below zero in most spots, with wind chills dropping into the 20s below zero.
Fortunately, we will rebound a bit after that, although it will remain below average for quite a while. Temperatures on Tuesday will climb back into the upper single digits and low teens under partly cloudy skies. We'll see more cloud cover on Wednesday, but temperatures will climb a bit higher, pushing back into the mid to upper teens. We could also see a few flurries Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
We should clear out a bit during the day on Thursday, with highs in the mid to upper teens again, although it may feel colder as breezes pick up a bit. Temperatures will drop a bit on Friday, with highs in the upper single digits and low teens. However, they will rebound into the weekend, with highs climbing back into the low to mid 20s both Saturday and Sunday. We'll see more cloud cover into the start of the weekend, with a few snow showers possible late Saturday into early Sunday morning, then we should see decreasing clouds later on Sunday.
Have a great week and stay warm! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1990 - A major winter storm produced heavy snow from Indiana to New England. It was the biggest storm in two and a half years for eastern New York State. Snowfall totals in the mountains of Maine ranged up to 20 inches at Guilford and Lovell. Other heavy snowfall totals included 17 inches at Utica NY, and 19 inches at Bethel VT, Ludlow VT, and New London NH. The storm claimed three lives in eastern New York State, and four lives in Vermont. (National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)