Decent weekend forecast

The heat and humidity will be on the rise as we move through the weekend with highs moving into the mid 80s. No soaking rain is expected like what we saw on Friday morning but we could see passing light rain or a stray thunderstorm on Saturday. Sunday should clear out nicely but will turn quite muggy. The temperatures will heat even further next week.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with patchy fog
Low: 61 Wind: Light ESE
Saturday: More clouds than sun and a bit humid with a 30% chance of scattered light rain or a stray thunderstorm.
High: 82 Wind: ESE ~ 5
Saturday Night: Decreasing clouds. Not too cool.
Low: 63
Sunday: Still a bit muggy and a little warmer, with partly to mostly sunny skies.
High: 85
Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer yet. (Heat index in the low 90s).
High: 89
Saturday will be a decent day but not perfect with comfortable temperatures and more cloud cover than sunshine. While the humidity will steadily rise, it wont be hot enough yet to feel to steamy. Most of the day Saturday will be dry but there is a small chance of light rain and scattered thunderstorms. No severe weather is expected and rain totals should be a tenth of an inch or less. Saturday is also expected to be quite quiet with light winds from the east southeast.
Sunday will be the nicer day of the weekend but may be a bit too warm for some in the afternoon. Highs are expected to be slightly warmer than usual in the mid 80s though with dew points in the 60s may feel a few degrees warmer. Opposite to Saturday, we are tracking more sunshine than cloud cover which will make for a very nice end to the weekend.
Monday and Tuesday will be the warmest days of the next week with highs in the upper 80s and heat indices in the 90s. Despite the warmth, Monday will be a nice day with plenty of sunshine. Tuesday will be degree or so cooler with a few more clouds. Due to the increased moisture, there is a chance for isolated thunderstorms which could be strong, primarily in the afternoon.
Wednesday may begin with a morning shower but turn rather nice with breezy winds and lowering dew points. We are expecting partly cloudy skies by the afternoon and a high near 80 degrees. Thursday and Friday will also be pleasant with highs in the mid 80s and a fair deal of sunshine. There is a small chance of pop up thunderstorms on Friday.
Have a great weekend! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
The pollen count for 7/15/22 is:
Grass = 6 (mod).
On this day in weather history: 1988 - Twenty-six cities east of the Mississippi River reported record high temperatures for the date. Charleston, WV, established an all-time record high with a reading of 103 degrees, and Chicago, IL, reported a record fifth day of 100 degree heat for the year. A severe thunderstorm moving across Omaha, NE, and the Council Bluffs area of west central Iowa spawned three tornadoes which injured 88 persons, and also produced high winds which injured 18 others. Winds at the Omaha Eppley Airport reached 92 mph. Damage from the storm was estimated at 43 million dollars. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)