Dreary weather continues

We will be heading into the weekend with plenty of wet weather as a system of showers and storms continues to push across the Midwest. Some cities already receiving more than a half inch of rain, and much more is headed our way. Thankfully, temperatures look as though they will remain above average so the chance for snowfall is slim.
**WIND ADVISORY for Waushara and Waupaca counties from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. Saturday for wind gusts up to 40 mph.
Overnight: Cloudy with rain, becoming more widespread and steady after midnight.
Low: 42 Wind: NE 10-18
Saturday: Cloudy with rain during the morning, tapering to scattered showers in the afternoon. Also becoming quite windy in the afternoon.
High: 51 Wind: Becoming SW 20-35
Saturday Night: Showers ending early, then decreasing clouds and breezy.
Low: 37
Sunday: Partly or mostly cloudy, blustery, and dry other than a chance of sprinkles in the northern half of the area.
High: 54
Monday: Sunny to partly cloudy.
High: 50
Saturday will be rainier yet with a resurgence of showers and storms out of the south. The highest chance of heavier showers will be in the morning hours, followed by scattered rain in the afternoon. While it may be drier later in the day, it won't necessarily be more comfortable as gusty winds are expected to arrive out of the south. Wind speeds could hit 30mph with gusts as high as 40mph. Saturday will remain warmer than normal but only by a few degrees, sitting much cooler in the low 50s.
Dry conditions will return to finish the weekend, but windy weather will stick around. Sunday is expected to have mixed skies and blustery winds of 15 to 25mph. While high temperatures will hit the mid 50s, it will become much cooler overnight due to clear skies. Sunday night into Monday morning will drop to the low 30s, below freezing for much of the northwoods. Monday will also be nice, though on the cool side. We are expecting mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and temperatures near 50 degrees.
Rain chances are set to return next week. There is a small chance of rain Tuesday night and a decent possibility for showers Wednesday and Thursday. Luckily next week will turn milder mid-week with high temperatures returning to the 60s for a brief few days.
Have a great weekend! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
1988 - Thunderstorms developing ahead of a fast moving cold front produced severe weather over the Tennessee Valley and the Central Gulf Coast States during the afternoon and evening hours, and into the next morning. Thunderstorms spawned nineteen tornadoes, including eleven in Mississippi. The last of the nineteen tornadoes killed a woman in her mobile home in Lee FL. A tornado in Culbert AL injured sixteen people, and caused two million dollars damage. Thunderstorms also produced baseball size hail in Alabama. Unseasonably hot air prevailed south of the cold front. McAllen TX was the hot spot in the nation with a high of 102 degrees. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)