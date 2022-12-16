Drier and Colder Weather Ahead

As the snow moves out of the area, the cooler weather will settle in. Today we received another few inches of snow placing the final storm total near 10 inches for much of Wisconsin. There may still be a few flakes until Saturday evening but little to no accumulation is expected. The weekend isn't expected to be too frigid, but much colder weather is expected next week as highs will drop to the single digits.
Overnight: Cloudy and cool with scattered flakes.
Low: 18 Wind: Light and variable
Saturday: Cloudy again with a few periodic scattered flurries. Little to no accumulation.
High: 27 Wind: WNW 5-15
Saturday Night: Flurries ending, mostly cloudy skies.
Low: 15
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy, chilly, and dry.
High: 20
A few flurries could hang around overnight, although accumulating snow will be less likely. Lows will fall into the teens tonight, then climb back into the mid to upper 20s for highs on Saturday. We could still see a few snow showers on Saturday, but they will be much more scattered, and accumulation is much less likely. Sunday should finally bring some quieter weather, at least for a day - we could even see a little bit of sunshine, especially later in the day. However, it will be cooler, with highs in the upper teens and low 20s.
Next week is looking quite wintry, especially when it comes to our temperatures. Highs on Monday will top out in the mid to upper teens, and while we should see partly cloudy skies during the day, some light snow will be possible at night. Monday night also starts a stretch of several nights where our temperatures will likely drop below zero in many areas. A few flurries could linger into Tuesday morning as well, with partly cloudy skies by the afternoon. However, it will be even colder, with highs in the upper single digits and low teens.
We turn even colder on Wednesday, with highs in the mid to upper single digits under mostly cloudy skies. We could see more snow showers as well, especially later in the day into Wednesday night. More snow showers will be possible on Thursday, with highs again in the upper single digits and low teens.
Daytime highs look to remain well below normal towards the end of next week, so we are likely looking at a colder than normal Christmas. Thankfully that means no melting, freezing rain, or ice so we should have a pleasant but chilly white Christmas this year.
Have a great weekend and enjoy the snow! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1989 - Fifty-seven cities from the Southern and Central Plains to the Appalachians reported record low temperatures for the date, including North Platte NE with a reading of 17 degrees below zero. Squalls in the Great Lakes Region produced 18 inches of snow at Syracuse NY, and 30 inches at Carlisle IND. Low pressure brought heavy snow to northern New England, with 18 inches reported at Derby VT and Saint Johnsbury VT. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)