Drier weather ahead

After a fairly cool and wet start to the week, much milder and drier weather will set in. High temperatures will reside around 15-20 degrees warmer on Wednesday with only a small chance of rain. Comfortable temperatures and sunshine will also be in store for the end of the week.
Tonight: Decreasing clouds.
Low: 52 Wind: North around 5
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warmer with a 30% chance of spotty storms late in the afternoon.
High: 83 Wind: North around 10
Wednesday Night: A shower or storm possible early, mainly south of Wausau, then clearing up.
Low: 53
Thursday: Mostly sunny and pleasant
High: 78
Friday: Mostly sunny and nice again.
High: 80
After skies begin to clear tonight, more sun will break out for tomorrow and it will be more summer-like with highs reaching the low 80s. A weak cold front moving in from the north will spark some widely scattered storms later in the afternoon. If you happen to get hit by a storm, there might be a quick downpour of a half inch, but most areas will be dry.
Nice Summer weather will be on the way for Thursday and Friday with plenty of sun and light winds. Highs should reach the mid to upper 70s on Thursday and linger around 80 on Friday.
The warmer trend will continue over the weekend with highs around 80 on Saturday, then rising into the low 80s on Sunday. Later Saturday into Sunday a weak trough of low pressure will move in from the west and try to produce a bit of rain or a few storms. Once again, the odds are not too high that there will be widespread or heavy rain, but a few spots might get wet.
Early next week will be warmer yet with highs in the 80s. Right now, the start if next week also looks dry.
Have a wonderful rest of the week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1989 - Thunderstorms produced severe weather from the Southern Plains Region to the Carolinas during the day and night, and continued to drench parts of Texas and Oklahoma with heavy rain. Oklahoma City reported 13.41 inches of rain for the first thirteen days of the month, and Fort Worth TX reported 29.56 inches for the year, a total more than 13 inches above normal. Severe drought continued to rage across South Texas. (The National Weather Summary)